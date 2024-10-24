Technology News
English Edition

Boeing's Intelsat 33e Satellite Shatters in Orbit, Leaving 20 Pieces of Debris

Boeing’s Intelsat 33e satellite mysteriously disintegrated in orbit, scattering debris. Investigations are ongoing to identify the cause.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 October 2024 22:00 IST
Boeing's Intelsat 33e Satellite Shatters in Orbit, Leaving 20 Pieces of Debris

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ steve dent

A Boeing Intelsat satellite has exploded in geostationary orbit.

Highlights
  • Boeing's Intelsat 33e satellite has shattered in orbit.
  • At least 20 pieces of debris were created in the incident.
  • Investigations are underway to determine the cause of failure.
Advertisement

Boeing's Intelsat 33e, a large communications satellite, unexpectedly broke apart in orbit over the weekend, creating at least 20 pieces of space debris. The satellite, which provided broadband communication services to regions across Europe, Africa, and Asia, was operating from a geostationary orbit above the Indian Ocean before it stopped functioning on 19 October 2024. Intelsat, the satellite's operator, confirmed the total loss of the satellite on 21 October 2024. Currently, the cause of the satellite's disintegration remains unknown.

Intelsat 33e Breakdown and Debris

The U.S. Space Force confirmed that the Intelsat 33e satellite had shattered into at least 20 pieces of debris, though there is no immediate threat from the fragments at present. Intelsat representatives stated that they are coordinating with Boeing, the satellite's manufacturer, and government agencies to determine the exact cause of the malfunction. A Failure Review Board has been established to conduct a detailed analysis of the incident.

Boeing's Satellite Platform Under Scrutiny

Launched in 2016, Intelsat 33e was part of Boeing's EpicNG platform, designed as a next-generation satellite to provide enhanced communication capabilities. However, this is the second failure in the platform's line-up, following the malfunction of Intelsat 29e, which also faced issues after being hit by a possible micrometeoroid or solar storm. These incidents have reduced the anticipated 15-year lifespan of these satellites, raising concerns about the platform's reliability.

Growing Space Debris Problem

The disintegration of Intelsat 33e contributes to the increasing problem of space debris. Over 30,000 pieces of large debris are currently tracked by space agencies, with many smaller pieces remaining unmonitored. Various proposals to tackle the space junk issue have been suggested, including using nets, clawed robots, and tethers to clean up orbiting debris.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Intelsat 33e, Boeing, space debris, satellite malfunction, EpicNG
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
MacBook Air With M4 Chip to Debut in Early 2025, M4 Mac Studio Delayed to Second Quarter: Report
Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Health-Focused Gadgets and Wearables
Boeing's Intelsat 33e Satellite Shatters in Orbit, Leaving 20 Pieces of Debris
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Do Patti, Zwigato, and More: OTT Releases This Week Â Â 
  2. OnePlus Will Roll Out Its OxygenOS 15 Update With AI Features on This Date
  3. Nvidia, Reliance to Build AI Infrastructure in India, Says Jensen Huang
  4. iQOO 13 Display Details Teased; Scores Over 3 Million in AnTuTu Benchmark
  5. Realme GT 7 Pro Display Details Revealed Ahead of November 4 Launch
  6. MacBook Air M4 to Debut in Early 2025, Mac Studio Update Delayed: Report
  7. Xiaomi 15 Series Launch Date Set for October 29; Design Teased
  8. iPhone SE 4's Mass Production Could Begin as Early as This Year
  9. Boeing's Intelsat 33e Satellite Unexpectedly Breaks Apart in Orbit
#Latest Stories
  1. Brain Injuries May Raise the Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease, Say Researchers
  2. Boeing's Intelsat 33e Satellite Shatters in Orbit, Leaving 20 Pieces of Debris
  3. 3D Scans Reveal Endurance Shipwreck Details After 107 Years
  4. New Study Finds Selfish DNA (LINE-1) is Essential for Early Human Embryo Development
  5. Researchers Create Innovative 3D Maps to Understand Octopus Arm Systems
  6. SpaceX Successfully Launches 23 Starlink Satellites, Further Expanding Global Internet Coverage
  7. NASA Unveils Prototype Telescope for LISA Mission, Gravitational Wave Detection from Space
  8. OxygenOS 15 Unveiled With New AI Features, Redesigned UI and Default Gemini Assistant
  9. Google DeepMind SynthID AI Watermarking Technology Open-Sourced to Businesses and Developers
  10. iQOO 13 Display Details Teased; Scores Over 3 Million in AnTuTu Benchmark
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »