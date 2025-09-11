Technology News
SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches 21 Satellites for US Military's New Communications Network

SpaceX launched 21 SDA satellites on Sept. 10, starting a 126-satellite network for global, encrypted military communications.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 September 2025 22:10 IST


Photo Credit: SpaceX

SpaceX launched 21 satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base into low Earth orbit

  • Falcon 9 launches 21 SDA satellites from Vandenberg
  • First tranche of 126 secure comm satellites in orbit
  • Constellation will link U.S. forces with laser relays
On September 10, 2025, SpaceX launched 21 satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base into low Earth orbit, launching the U.S. military's next-generation space-based communications network. The construction of a constellation of 126 satellites was initiated by this mission, which was the first Tranche-1 Transport Layer launch by the Space Development Agency (SDA). For American forces around the world, the network will offer global encrypted links. The first stage of the Falcon 9 made its sixth flight when it touched down on SpaceX's drone ship.

Falcon 9 Launch and Payload

According to Space.com, a Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg on Sept. 10, carrying 21 satellites built by York Space Systems. SDA has also contracted Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin to build 42 satellites apiece for this layer.

About 8.5 minutes after liftoff, the first stage landed on SpaceX's droneship, marking the booster's sixth flight. The second stage then continued into orbit with the payload, though exact deployment timing was not disclosed.

Building the Transport Layer Network

The satellites are part of SDA's Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA), a planned network of satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO) connected by laser communications. Now a part of the U.S. Space Force, the SDA was created in 2019 to rapidly field new space-based defense capabilities. Following nearly two dozen demonstration satellites launched between 2023 and 2024 (Tranche 0), comes this first operational tranche.

The "Transport Layer" of the system is made up of these 21 satellites, which SDA defines as a space-based relay that extends secure tactical communications beyond line-of-sight. Upon completion, the transport layer will comprise 126 satellites, offering U.S. forces worldwide encrypted connections. PWSA will consist of several layers (navigation, tracking), with satellites exchanging information through laser links.

 

Further reading: SpaceX, Falcon 9, Space, Science

  1. OTT Releases This Week: Coolie, Saiyaara, a Tamannaah Bhatia Web Series
  2. iPhone 14 Under Rs. 40,000: Flipkart's Big Billion Days Deal Revealed
  3. Flipkart BBD Deal: iPhone 16 Pro Max Under Rs. 90,000
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Tipped to Go On Sale At This Price in India
  5. Oppo F31 Series Specifications Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy F17 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. Amazon's 10-Minute Delivery Service is Now Available in This City
  8. Xiaomi 16 Key Specifications Leaked, Might Debut With This Flagship Chip
  9. You Can Now Sign Up to Test Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 Update
  10. Google Updates Gemini App's Prompt Bar With an Open-Box Design
