Chandra X-ray Observatory Spots Unusual Knots in Black Hole Jets

New research from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory uncovers fast-moving knots in black hole jets, highlighting differences in speed across wavelengths.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 November 2024 22:50 IST
Red, green, and blue X-rays from PSR B1509-58, with red from the RCW 89 gas cloud.

Highlights
  • Chandra's X-ray data shows bright knots in black hole jets.
  • Jet knots from Centaurus A galaxy move at different speeds.
  • X-ray observations reveal unique features not seen in other wavelengths.
Astronomers have uncovered unique, lumpy “knots” within a jet emerging from a black hole in the Centaurus A galaxy, thanks to NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory. These features, which exhibit varying speeds and brightness levels, have prompted researchers to re-evaluate their understanding of black hole jet mechanics. Notably, the knots appeared to travel faster when viewed in X-rays than in radio wavelengths, a discovery that adds complexity to how black hole jets are perceived across different wavelengths.

The study, led by David Bogensberger, an astrophysicist at the University of Michigan, involved a detailed analysis of two decades of Chandra's observations. Centaurus A, located around 12 million light-years from Earth, has been a focal point for astronomers studying black hole behaviour. Bogensberger's team observed that one jet knot reached 94% of the speed of light, surpassing the 80% speed recorded in radio observations. This raises questions about the varying behaviour of these jets in distinct wavelengths, as noted in the study published in The Astrophysical Journal.

Centaurus A's Jet Dynamics Raise New Questions

The differing speeds between X-ray and radio wavelengths could indicate distinct processes within the jets of Centaurus A, adding to the mystery surrounding how material is expelled from supermassive black holes. Traditionally, astronomers believe these jets are powered by magnetic fields and the spin of the black hole itself, which accelerate surrounding particles outwards before they pass the event horizon. Yet, the variations in the observed speed and brightness of the knots challenge this model and imply additional influences may be at play.

In this study, the brightness of one of the knots increased over a two-decade observation period, while another dimmed, suggesting complex interactions within the jet. Similar fluctuations were observed in the M87 galaxy's jet in 2009, where knots brightened before eventually fading into space.

Future Observations to Uncover More on Jet Phenomena

With Chandra's future uncertain due to potential budget cuts, astronomers are pressing for continued X-ray research to delve deeper into these phenomena. Future studies may reveal whether the behaviour of these knots is an intrinsic property of the jet or caused by external interactions with interstellar material. Bogensberger highlighted the significance of examining different wavelengths, as each provides unique insights into the surrounding cosmic environment.

 

Further reading: Chandra X-ray Observatory, black hole jets, Centaurus A, astrophysics, space science, NASA, X-ray astronomy
