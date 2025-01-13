Technology News
English Edition

Brazil Gives Meta 72 Hours to Explain Changes to Fact-Checking Program

The move comes after the social media company scrapped its US fact-checking program.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 January 2025 14:58 IST
Brazil Gives Meta 72 Hours to Explain Changes to Fact-Checking Program

Photo Credit: Reuters

It is not immediately clear exactly what will happen after the deadline expires

Highlights
  • Meta recently crapped its US fact-checking program
  • Brazilian President has said these changes were "extremely serious"
  • For now, Meta is reportedly planning the changes only for the US market
Advertisement

Brazil's government will give Meta until Monday to explain the changes to its fact-checking program, Solicitor General Jorge Messias said on Friday.

The move comes after the social media company scrapped its US fact-checking program and reduced curbs on discussions around topics such as immigration and gender identity.

It is not immediately clear exactly what will happen after the deadline expires.

“I'd like to express the Brazilian government's enormous concern about the policy adopted by the Meta company, which is like an airport windsock, changing its position all the time according to the winds," Messias, the government's top lawyer, told reporters in Brasilia.

"Brazilian society will not be at the mercy of this kind of policy,” Messias added.

On Thursday, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said the changes were "extremely serious" and announced he had called a meeting to discuss the topic.

Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In announcing the move on Tuesday, CEO Mark Zuckerberg cited "too many mistakes and too much censorship". A spokesperson said on Tuesday that, for now, Meta was planning the changes only for the US market.

Reuters, which was a Meta partner on its US fact-checking program, has declined to comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Meta, Brazil, Mark Zuckerberg
Top Deals on Midrange Smartphones During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on TWS Earphones Under Rs 10,000

Related Stories

Brazil Gives Meta 72 Hours to Explain Changes to Fact-Checking Program
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Renders and Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. Amazon Sale Brings Big Discounts on iPhone 16, iPhone 15 and Other Models
  3. JioFiber, AirFiber Users to Get YouTube Premium for Free With These Plans
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Leak Suggest Hiked Prices Over Preceding S24 Lineup
  5. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 Is Live: Best Deals
  6. Oppo Confirms It Will Launch Find N5 in China Next Month
  7. Skull Found in Turkey Identified as 11-Year-Old Boy, Not Cleopatra's Sister ArsinoÃ« IV
  8. BTC, ETH Log Minor Dips as Prices of Most Altcoins Slump
#Latest Stories
  1. Mark Your Calendars! The Next Blue Moon Arrives on May 31, 2026
  2. Google Cloud Unveils Generative AI Search and Agentic Tools for Retailers
  3. iQOO Z10 Turbo, iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench; Listing Reveals Snapdragon 8s Elite's Configuration
  4. Southern California's Drought Crisis Fuels Wildfire Threats and Water Shortages
  5. Oppo Find N5 Confirmed to Launch in China Next Month; May Debut Globally as OnePlus Open 2
  6. Apple Faces Claims of Making ‘Exorbitant Profits’ at UK Trial
  7. Skull Found in Turkey Identified as 11-Year-Old Boy, Not Cleopatra's Sister Arsinoë IV
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Price Leaked Ahead of Launch; Tipped to Cost More Than Galaxy S24 Models
  9. Apple's Next Watch SE Model to Arrive Later This Year With New Look: Mark Gurman
  10. NASA's Solar Observatories Resume Data Operations After Flood Disruption
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »