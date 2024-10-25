Technology News
Chinese Company Deep Blue Aerospace Aims to Start Space Tourism by 2027

Deep Blue Aerospace will begin launching space tourists by 2027, offering a unique journey for $210,000.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 October 2024 19:24 IST
Chinese Company Deep Blue Aerospace Aims to Start Space Tourism by 2027

Photo Credit: Deep Blue Aerospace

Artist's impression of Deep Blue Aerospace's planned suborbital crew capsule.

  • Deep Blue Aerospace plans to launch space tourists in 2027
  • Tickets priced at approximately $210,000 for a unique experience
  • Reusable rocket system similar to Blue Origin’s New Shepard
Deep Blue Aerospace, a Chinese company based in Jiangsu, has announced plans to enter the burgeoning space tourism market. The company aims to start launching paying customers into suborbital space by 2027. Tickets for these exclusive journeys will be priced at approximately 1.5 million RMB, equivalent to about $210,000. Deep Blue says this experience will offer much more than a fleeting moment of weightlessness. Customers can expect a comprehensive, multi-sensory journey that allows them to explore the vastness of the universe and witness the stunning landscapes beyond Earth.

Suborbital Spaceflight System

Deep Blue's suborbital spaceflight system will utilise a reusable rocket-capsule combination, akin to Blue Origin's New Shepard, which has completed multiple crewed flights. New Shepard can accommodate six passengers, offering them a few minutes of weightlessness and breathtaking views of Earth set against the dark canvas of space. Deep Blue's missions are anticipated to provide a similar experience. For space tourists, this experience will promise a memorable adventure.

Competitive Landscape

Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic are the only companies actively launching paying customers into suborbital space. Virgin Galactic charges $450,000 per seat, while Blue Origin has yet to reveal its ticket prices. The entry of Deep Blue Aerospace into the space tourism sector indicates a growing interest and competition in commercial space travel.

Conclusion

With its plans to launch space tourists by 2027, Deep Blue Aerospace is poised to make significant strides in the space tourism industry. This initiative reflects the increasing accessibility of space travel and highlights the excitement surrounding private space exploration. As the industry evolves, prospective space tourists can look forward to unique experiences beyond our planet.

 

Further reading: Deep Blue Aerospace, Space tourism, suborbital flights, commercial space travel
