Astronomers Successfully Detect Brown Dwarfs in a Distant Star Cluster

A team of international astronomers has detected brown dwarfs in the distant star cluster NGC 602, revealing new insights into substellar formations beyond our galaxy.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 October 2024 19:21 IST


Photo Credit: Eric Ralls

Discovering a hidden population of brown dwarfs in the distant star cluster NGC 602.

  • Brown dwarfs have been discovered in NGC 602, located in the Small Magell
  • This finding showcases the power of the James Webb Space Telescope.
  • Brown dwarfs may provide insight into star and planet formation processes
Astronomers have identified brown dwarfs in the star cluster NGC 602, located in the Small Magellanic Cloud, approximately 200,000 light-years from Earth. This discovery marks the first time brown dwarfs have been detected outside the Milky Way galaxy. An international team of researchers employed the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) to search for young brown dwarf candidates in this distant star cluster. NGC 602's environment resembles conditions found in the early universe, with low levels of heavy elements and significant amounts of dense dust, which are conducive to star formation.

Brown dwarfs are classified as objects with masses between 13 and 75 times that of Jupiter. Unlike stars, they do not possess sufficient mass to ignite nuclear fusion and are often referred to as “failed stars.” Prior to this discovery, all known brown dwarfs were located within the Milky Way, totalling around 3,000.

The Role of Hubble and Webb Telescopes

The findings illustrate the effective collaboration between the Hubble Space Telescope and the JWST. Peter Zeidler, the lead author of the study and a researcher at the European Space Agency, stated, “Thanks to the incredible sensitivity and resolution of Webb, we are able to detect these objects at such great distances.”

Antonella Nota, executive director of the International Space Science Institute in Switzerland, explained that while Hubble indicated the presence of very young low-mass stars in NGC 602, the JWST provided deeper insights into the formation of substellar objects within the cluster.

Implications for Future Research

This discovery has implications for understanding the processes of star and planet formation. Researchers are now focused on studying the atmospheres and compositions of these brown dwarfs to gain insights into their characteristics.

As astronomers continue to explore NGC 602, they aim to enhance their understanding of the formation of stars and planets in various cosmic environments. This research is expected to contribute significantly to the existing body of knowledge regarding substellar objects and their roles in the universe.

 

Further reading: brown dwarfs, NGC 602, Small Magellanic Cloud, James Webb Space Telescope, astronomy, substellar objects

