Deep-Sea Beryllium-10 Hints at Supernova Debris Reaching Earth 10 Million Years Ago

Scientists studying deep-sea crusts have uncovered chemical clues that suggest, 10 million years ago, Earth was showered with debris from an exploding star. Researchers identified a radioactive isotope formed when cosmic rays strike Earth's atmosphere, unusually high levels of Beryllium-10, and buried in the Pacific Ocean. However, alternative explanations exist and it torch towards a possible nearby supernova as the cause. In addition, if it is confirmed, this discovery helps to polish our understanding of how cosmic events have left imprints on our planet's geological history.

Deep-Sea Isotope Evidence Strengthens Case for Ancient Supernova Near Earth

According to a study published in Astronomy & Astrophysics, researchers traced the orbits of 2,725 star clusters over 20 million years. It focuses on determining if a supernova could have exploded close to Earth at the time of the isotope spike. The evaluation demonstrated a 68% chance that such an event occurred within 100 parsecs, or around 326 light-years. The may be a closer explosion, around 35 parsecs away. The team also highlighted 19 clusters with significant chances of producing such a supernova.

The scientists explained that while the isotope spike could be linked to shifting ocean currents, the cosmic scenario remains strongly supported. Researchers pinpointed two star clusters in the Orion region, ASCC 20 and OCSN 61, as potential sources of a significant star explosion. They emphasise the necessity for further isotope records globally to determine if the anomaly originated from space or local terrestrial processes.

Researchers suggest that the excess Beryllium-10 may indicate a supernova origin, but confirming these findings in independent crust samples is crucial for resolution.

The study also explores the link between cosmic explosions and their potential historical impacts on Earth. If it is validated, this helps to enhance our understanding of how interstellar events affect planetary environments and also life's conditions. The investigation with deep-sea signatures serves as significant evidence of Earth's exposure.