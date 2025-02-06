Technology News
English Edition

Upheaval Dome: Utah’s Mysterious Crater That Still Puzzles Scientists

The origin of Upheaval Dome in Utah remains debated, with theories ranging from a meteorite impact to underground salt movement.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 February 2025 13:00 IST
Upheaval Dome: Utah’s Mysterious Crater That Still Puzzles Scientists

Photo Credit: Nasa Earth Observatory

A mysterious geological structure in Canyonlands National Park, Utah, sparks decades of debate

Highlights
  • Upheaval Dome in Utah spans 5 km and rises 300 metres
  • Scientists debate its origin—meteorite impact or salt movement
  • Shocked quartz suggests impact, but salt dome theory remains
Advertisement

A striking geological structure in Canyonlands National Park, Utah, has remained the subject of scientific debate for decades. Upheaval Dome, a rock formation with jagged ridges forming concentric circles, spans approximately 5 kilometres across and rises 300 metres. The site has drawn attention due to conflicting theories regarding its origin. While many researchers believe it resulted from a meteorite impact around 60 million years ago, others suggest an underground salt dome may have played a role in shaping the formation. Evidence such as shocked quartz crystals found at the site has been cited in support of the impact hypothesis, yet alternative explanations persist.

Impact Crater or Salt Dome? The Competing Theories

According to research conducted on the site, the meteorite impact theory suggests that a large extraterrestrial body struck the region, creating a bowl-shaped depression. Over time, the surrounding rock collapsed inward, and the central area may have rebounded, leading to the ridged structure visible today. The presence of shocked quartz, a mineral deformation typically associated with high-energy impacts, has reinforced this hypothesis.

As reported by Live Science, in contrast, an alternate explanation involving salt tectonics has been presented by geologists. A significant layer of ancient salt deposits lies beneath southeastern Utah's sandstone formations. Due to its lower density, salt is known to move and push upwards, potentially creating a dome-like structure beneath the overlying rock.

As erosion took place over millions of years, remnants of this geological process may be what remains visible in the landscape today. If this theory is correct, Upheaval Dome would be considered one of the deepest eroded salt structures on Earth.

Scientific Investigation Remains Ongoing

While the discovery of shocked quartz has provided strong evidence for the impact theory, no conclusive determination has been made regarding the dome's origins. Reports indicate that no recent studies have definitively resolved the debate, leaving room for continued research into one of Utah's most enigmatic formations.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Upheaval Dome, Utah, Meteorite Crater, Salt Dome, Geology, Canyonlands National Park, Geological Mystery
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
MIT’s CuRVE Technique Achieves Uniform Protein Labeling in Intact Tissues
ISRO’s NVS-02 Satellite Stalls in Orbit Due to Technical Malfunction
Upheaval Dome: Utah’s Mysterious Crater That Still Puzzles Scientists
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V50 Leaked Images Suggest SoC, RAM Details Ahead of India Launch
  2. OTT Releases This Week: Game Changer, The Mehta Boys, and More
  3. OnePlus 13 Mini May Feature a Redesigned Rear Camera Setup
  4. Vivo X200 Ultra Leak Hints at Display, Rear Camera Specifications
  5. Realme P3 Pro Launch Date Announced, to Pack a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC
  6. Dor Play App With 20+ OTT Subscriptions, 300+ Live TV Channels Debuts in India
  7. Dark Telugu Mystery Thriller Now Streaming on Prime Video
  8. Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Rolls Out February 2025 Security Patch for Android With 47 Fixes
  2. China Reportedly Considers Probe Into Apple's Policies, App Store Fees
  3. Blue Origin’s New Shepard NS-29 Conducts First Lunar Gravity Simulation
  4. US FDIC to Reevaluate 'Supervisory Approach' to Crypto-Related Activities
  5. Google Reportedly Internally Testing an AI Mode Feature for Search
  6. Dor Play App With Support for 20+ OTT Subscriptions, 300+ Live TV Channels Launched in India
  7. Oppo Find N5, Watch X2 Pre-Reservations Begin; Leak Shows How Thin the Foldable Is in Unfolded State
  8. Increasing Space Debris Risks Aircraft Collisions, Experts Warn
  9. Google Pixel’s Random Stuttering Woes May End Soon as Developer Finds Custom Kernel Fix
  10. BlackRock Said to be Preparing to Launch Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Product in Europe
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »