Upheaval Dome: Utah’s Mysterious Crater That Still Puzzles Scientists

A striking geological structure in Canyonlands National Park, Utah, has remained the subject of scientific debate for decades. Upheaval Dome, a rock formation with jagged ridges forming concentric circles, spans approximately 5 kilometres across and rises 300 metres. The site has drawn attention due to conflicting theories regarding its origin. While many researchers believe it resulted from a meteorite impact around 60 million years ago, others suggest an underground salt dome may have played a role in shaping the formation. Evidence such as shocked quartz crystals found at the site has been cited in support of the impact hypothesis, yet alternative explanations persist.

Impact Crater or Salt Dome? The Competing Theories

According to research conducted on the site, the meteorite impact theory suggests that a large extraterrestrial body struck the region, creating a bowl-shaped depression. Over time, the surrounding rock collapsed inward, and the central area may have rebounded, leading to the ridged structure visible today. The presence of shocked quartz, a mineral deformation typically associated with high-energy impacts, has reinforced this hypothesis.

As reported by Live Science, in contrast, an alternate explanation involving salt tectonics has been presented by geologists. A significant layer of ancient salt deposits lies beneath southeastern Utah's sandstone formations. Due to its lower density, salt is known to move and push upwards, potentially creating a dome-like structure beneath the overlying rock.

As erosion took place over millions of years, remnants of this geological process may be what remains visible in the landscape today. If this theory is correct, Upheaval Dome would be considered one of the deepest eroded salt structures on Earth.

Scientific Investigation Remains Ongoing

While the discovery of shocked quartz has provided strong evidence for the impact theory, no conclusive determination has been made regarding the dome's origins. Reports indicate that no recent studies have definitively resolved the debate, leaving room for continued research into one of Utah's most enigmatic formations.