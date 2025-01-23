Technology News
English Edition

ELIZA Resurrected: World's First Chatbot Revived After 60 Years

"ELIZA, the first chatbot ever created, has been resurrected from lost 60-year-old code."

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 January 2025 16:00 IST
ELIZA Resurrected: World's First Chatbot Revived After 60 Years

Photo Credit: Wikimedia commons

The World's First Chatbot Returns After 60 Years

Highlights
  • ELIZA, the first chatbot, revived from lost 60-year-old code
  • MIT researchers bring back world’s first chatbot, ELIZA
  • ELIZA's original code, rediscovered and made functional after 60 years
Advertisement

ELIZA, a chatbot developed in the 1960s and recognised as the world's first, has been revived using long-lost computer code found in archival records. Originally created by MIT professor Joseph Weizenbaum, ELIZA was designed as a conversational program capable of mimicking a psychotherapist's interactions. The project, conducted by researchers and archivists, marks a milestone in understanding early artificial intelligence and its impact on modern technology. Despite its simplicity compared to today's AI, ELIZA's ability to hold a conversation remains impressive.

Reconstruction of the Code

According to a paper posted on the preprint server arXiv, the chatbot's code was uncovered in 2021 by Jeff Shrager, a cognitive scientist at Stanford University, and Myles Crowley, an MIT archivist. Written in a now-obsolete programming language called MAD-SLIP, the original 420-line code had not been operational for six decades. The research team spent years debugging and creating a computer emulator capable of running the software. ELIZA's functionality was successfully restored on December 21, 2024.

Preserving Historical Authenticity

As reported by Live Science, researchers encountered a bug in the code but decided against fixing it, citing the need to preserve its historical integrity. Shrager explained to Live Science that altering the program would compromise its authenticity, likening it to modifying an iconic artwork. This decision highlights the importance placed on maintaining the original program's features, even at the cost of usability.

Impact and Legacy

Experts emphasised ELIZA's significance in shaping the development of artificial intelligence. David Berry, a digital humanities professor at the University of Sussex, stated that while modern language models surpass ELIZA in capability, its conversational design remains noteworthy. The chatbot was programmed to listen and prompt users, a feature seen as more conversationally authentic than many current AI systems.

The revival of ELIZA draws attention to the need for preserving the history of computer science, as its legacy is considered a cultural artifact reflecting the early days of computational innovation.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: ELIZA, chatbot, artificial intelligence
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Small Carnivores Were Crucial for Early Levant Diets, Claims New Study
New Study Uncovers Discrepancies in Universe’s Expansion Rate, Challenges Cosmology Models
ELIZA Resurrected: World's First Chatbot Revived After 60 Years
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Launches New Value Packs in India; May Revise Older Plans Soon
  2. Samsung Brings Back Familiar Branding With the New Galaxy S25 Edge
  3. Airtel Introduces New Voice and SMS-Only Prepaid Plans After TRAI Mandate
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip Launched: See Price
  5. Here's How the Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Is Priced in India
  6. Here Is Every New Galaxy AI Feature Announced by Samsung
  7. iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro Battery, Charging Details Surface Online
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G
#Latest Stories
  1. Earth's Hidden 'Ignorosphere' Could Provide Insights into Auroras
  2. Tecno Camon 40 Series Phones Reportedly Spotted on FCC, NBTC Certification Sites
  3. Intelligence Analysis Firm i2 Group Partners Chainalysis to Upgrade Software With Blockchain Technology
  4. YouTube Premium Rolls Out Experimental Features Including Higher Audio Quality, Faster Playback Speeds
  5. It’s a Sin OTT Release: Acclaimed Series on the 1980s AIDS Crisis Now Streaming Online
  6. Prime Target Series Now Streaming on Apple TV+: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Tamil Workplace Comedy Office Now Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar: Cast, Plot, and More
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Brings Deeper Integration With Gemini, New AI Features
  9. ELIZA Resurrected: World's First Chatbot Revived After 60 Years
  10. Zombie Star’s Mysterious Spiky Filaments Baffle Astronomers in New Discovery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »