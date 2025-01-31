Donald Trump Asks Elon Musk to Help Rescue 'Stranded' Sunita Williams

US President Donald Trump has reached out to SpaceX founder Elon Musk for assistance in facilitating the return of two American astronauts—Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore—who have been aboard the International Space Station (ISS) since June 2024. The astronauts, who originally planned for a 10-day mission, have remained in space due to technical difficulties with Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, which was initially designated for their return. Musk confirmed that SpaceX would undertake the mission, stating that the astronauts had been left aboard the ISS for an extended period by the previous administration of President Joe Biden.

Mission complications and NASA's response

According to reports, NASA had already enlisted SpaceX months ago to facilitate the return of Williams and Wilmore as part of the Crew-9 mission. The original plan involved launching four astronauts aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule, but adjustments were made to accommodate the two astronauts. Instead, only one astronaut and one cosmonaut were sent in September 2024, leaving space for Williams and Wilmore's return.

However, a delay occurred in December 2024 when SpaceX required additional time to prepare the Dragon capsule for the upcoming Crew-10 mission. As a result, Crew-9, which included Williams and Wilmore, was postponed until late March 2025. Despite concerns about their prolonged stay, NASA has maintained that the astronauts are in good health and spirits and are not stranded.

Elon Musk and Donald Trump's statements

Elon Musk, in a post on X, stated that SpaceX had been requested to expedite the return of the astronauts and that arrangements were being made. He criticised the Biden administration, describing the delay as avoidable. On Truth Social, Donald Trump commented that SpaceX would be conducting the mission soon and wished Musk success, though no specific timeline was provided.

Sunita Williams speaks about her extended stay

As reported, Sunita Williams, aged 59, described adjusting to microgravity for such an extended period. She mentioned that she was trying to recall the feeling of walking, as she had not done so in several months. Despite the delay, she confirmed that she remained in good health while awaiting the return mission.