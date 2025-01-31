Technology News
English Edition

Donald Trump Asks Elon Musk to Help Rescue 'Stranded' Sunita Williams

Elon Musk and SpaceX will handle the return of astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore from the ISS after delays.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 31 January 2025 19:00 IST
Donald Trump Asks Elon Musk to Help Rescue 'Stranded' Sunita Williams

Photo Credit: NASA

Trump seeks Elon Musk's help to bring back astronaut Sunita Williams and crewmate

Highlights
  • SpaceX will return Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore from ISS
  • NASA’s delay led to astronauts’ extended stay in space
  • Trump and Musk criticize the Biden administration for mission delays
Advertisement

US President Donald Trump has reached out to SpaceX founder Elon Musk for assistance in facilitating the return of two American astronauts—Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore—who have been aboard the International Space Station (ISS) since June 2024. The astronauts, who originally planned for a 10-day mission, have remained in space due to technical difficulties with Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, which was initially designated for their return. Musk confirmed that SpaceX would undertake the mission, stating that the astronauts had been left aboard the ISS for an extended period by the previous administration of President Joe Biden.

Mission complications and NASA's response

According to reports, NASA had already enlisted SpaceX months ago to facilitate the return of Williams and Wilmore as part of the Crew-9 mission. The original plan involved launching four astronauts aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule, but adjustments were made to accommodate the two astronauts. Instead, only one astronaut and one cosmonaut were sent in September 2024, leaving space for Williams and Wilmore's return.

However, a delay occurred in December 2024 when SpaceX required additional time to prepare the Dragon capsule for the upcoming Crew-10 mission. As a result, Crew-9, which included Williams and Wilmore, was postponed until late March 2025. Despite concerns about their prolonged stay, NASA has maintained that the astronauts are in good health and spirits and are not stranded.

Elon Musk and Donald Trump's statements

Elon Musk, in a post on X, stated that SpaceX had been requested to expedite the return of the astronauts and that arrangements were being made. He criticised the Biden administration, describing the delay as avoidable. On Truth Social, Donald Trump commented that SpaceX would be conducting the mission soon and wished Musk success, though no specific timeline was provided.

Sunita Williams speaks about her extended stay

As reported, Sunita Williams, aged 59, described adjusting to microgravity for such an extended period. She mentioned that she was trying to recall the feeling of walking, as she had not done so in several months. Despite the delay, she confirmed that she remained in good health while awaiting the return mission.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: SpaceX, Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore, ISS, Elon Musk, Donald Trump, NASA, Crew-9 mission, Boeing Starliner
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
The Diplomat OTT Release: John Abraham Starrer Movie to Stream on Netflix Post Theatrical Release
Vivo V50 Design, Key Features Leaked Ahead of Expected India Launch

Related Stories

Donald Trump Asks Elon Musk to Help Rescue 'Stranded' Sunita Williams
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Brings Back Rs 189 Prepaid Plan in India: See Benefits
  2. Microsoft Launches Surface Pro, Surface Laptop for Businesses
  3. Samsung May Bring Galaxy S25's Top Camera Features to Older Galaxy Models
  4. iQOO Neo 10R Will Launch in India in an Exclusive Dual-Tone Colourway
  5. Rekhachithram OTT Release Reportedly Leaked Online: Everything You Need to Know
  6. Vivo, Xiaomi Lead India's Smartphone Market in 2024: Counterpoint
  7. Patent Filing Suggests Samsung May Launch Earphones With UWB Support
  8. Zepto Starts Delivery of Vivo Smartphones in Just 10 Minutes
#Latest Stories
  1. Bennu Asteroid Sample Reveals Organic Compounds That May Hint at Life Beyond Earth
  2. Rekhachithram OTT Release Reportedly Leaked Online: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Dabba Cartel OTT Release Date: Shabana Azmi Starrer to Stream Online Soon
  4. The Electric State OTT Release Date: Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt Starrer Coming to Netflix
  5. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Has Reached Over 4 Million Players, Says Microsoft
  6. US SEC Gives Initial Approval to Combined Bitcoin, Ether ETF
  7. Threads Update Adds Media Tab for Photos, Videos and Photo Tagging Feature
  8. NPCI to Decline UPI Transactions That Contain Special Characters in the Transaction ID
  9. Asteroid 2024 YR4 Has a Small but Notable Chance of Earth Impact in 2032
  10. Meta’s Reality Labs Unit Posts $5 Billion in Losses in Q4 2024
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »