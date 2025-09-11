Supermoon 2025: When Is the Next Full Moon Lighting Up the Sky

The full moon is on its way, and there's something special about October this year. It's called the Harvest Moon, it's bright, and it rises early in the evening. This full moon will also be a supermoon, which occurs when a full moon coincides with a time when the moon is near its perigee, the point in its orbit closest to Earth. Observant night owls can watch out for an impressive sight, particularly soon after nightfall. It's delightful to see such unfolding patterns.

The Magic and Meaning of the Harvest Moon

As per NASA report this full moon is going to be a supermoon, which you always hear is magical, after all, and the Harvest Moon has been revered for centuries. In recent weeks, farmers have worked their fields in the light as late as early evening.

And it gives the sky a warm, soft glow, too. It will appear somewhat larger. Since the orbit is taking it closer, we would see a larger moon. That makes its brightness stronger. Shadows will be sharper. You'll have more detail in low-light nightscapes.

Best Ways to Watch the October Supermoon

If you're trying to see this moon, you'll want to be in a location with very little light pollution. The best is a high hill or an open field. Get it while you can, while it's rising; the scene near the horizon can be especially lovely. Bring binoculars if wanted. The sky might be clear or hazy, and if there are clouds, they can add drama.

This is the moon denoting the cycles of nature, time and seasons. Some people find it very soothing to look up and actually see the moon in all its glory. Even the towns and cities themselves can seem different in the moonlight. It's for everyone, whether you come alone or with some company.