Xiaomi 17 Ultra Design Spotted in Leaked Image That Hints at Redesigned Rear Camera Module

Xiaomi 17 Ultra is expected to launch as the third phone in the lineup.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 December 2025 13:49 IST
Xiaomi 17 Ultra Design Spotted in Leaked Image That Hints at Redesigned Rear Camera Module

Xiaomi 17 Ultra might succeed this year's Xiaomi 15 Ultra (pictured)

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 17 Ultra could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 series SoC
  • Xiaomi 17 Ultra might arrive in China later this month
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
Xiaomi 17 Ultra is expected to be launched by the Chinese smartphone maker later this month as the successor to the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. The handset could be the fourth model in the recently unveiled Xiaomi 17 lineup, which currently features the vanilla Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. While the key specifications of the smartphone have been surfacing online for a while, its design remains under wraps. Now, a tipster has shared an image of the purported Xiaomi 17 Ultra's rear camera deco, which appears to be different from its predecessor's circular Leica-branded camera module.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Design (Expected)

In a post on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) has shared a real-life image of the purported Xiaomi 17 Ultra, revealing the design of its rear camera module. The phone appears with a rectangular deco, placed in the centre of the back panel. It is shown with four camera lenses, and one of these is expected to be a periscope telephoto camera. Moreover, the rear camera module could feature a dual LED flash setup.

xiaomi 17 ultra camera design weibo inline Xiaomi 17 Ultra

Xiaomi 17 Ultra is tipped to be equipped with a triple rear camera unit.
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Smart Pikachu

 

There are more cutouts placed inside the camera island, which might house other sensors. Additionally, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra image shows the phone in a black colourway. However, the production model could be covered by a rear panel, as the image shows the phone with exposed cutouts for the screws in the corners. On top of this, it is shown sporting a metal frame. Since the tech firm has yet to confirm the launch of an Ultra model, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt. More details about the rumoured handset are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

If this is indeed the production-ready design of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra's rear camera deco, the company could be moving away from the Xiaomi 15 Ultra's circular rear camera module design. While the company decided to retain the square camera deco from the Xiaomi 15 for the Xiaomi 17, the same might not be true for the lineup's rumoured Ultra model.

Recently, a report indicated that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will be launched in China in December. The handset will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. For optics, it is tipped to carry a triple rear camera unit, unlike its predecessor, which ships with quad cameras. The phone might feature a 50-megapixel main camera, a 200-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera on the back.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 Ultra design, Xiaomi 17 Ultra cameras, Xiaomi 17 Ultra specifications, Xiaomi
Xiaomi 17 Ultra Design Spotted in Leaked Image That Hints at Redesigned Rear Camera Module
