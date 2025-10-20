Technology News
English Edition

Global Projects Aim to Save Sinking Cities From Rising Seas and Climate Change

From Jakarta to Virginia, cities are finding new ways to slow and reverse land subsidence.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 October 2025 18:16 IST
Global Projects Aim to Save Sinking Cities From Rising Seas and Climate Change

Photo Credit: Wikipedia Common

Sponge cities and aquifer recharge systems help sinking cities reclaim lost ground

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Cities find ways to slow and reverse land sinking
  • Groundwater recharge helps restore aquifers
  • China’s sponge city project tackles floods, drought
Advertisement

Be it Jakarta or Taipei, cities all over the world are slowly drowning due to the pressure of urbanisation and exploitation, and rising sea levels. Streets that were once underwater have become a feature of the daily lives of millions who walk and wade through floodwaters just to get to work or the subway. But scientists say there is new hope. Through innovative methods like “sponge cities”, groundwater recharge, and wetland-based farming, several regions are finding ways to restore balance, reduce flooding, and even help land rebound from decades of subsidence.

Global Innovations Aim to Lift Sinking Cities: From China's Sponge Projects to Europe's Wet Farming

As per a recent report in Nature Cities, scientists have identified that much of the sinking is caused by human activity, particularly the over-pumping of groundwater. Leonard Ohenhen's crew traced out that the cities built on soft sediment in both Asia and America are at the greatest risk of subsidence. It's estimated 34 million people will be impacted, underlining just how urgent it is to act.

In China, scientists are experimenting with “sponge cities” that could sop up droughts and flooding by means of permeable pavement, rooftop gardens, and drains that divert rain to reservoirs underground, an approach that might help recharge underground aquifers.

SWIFT is in Virginia replenishing millions of gallons a day of advanced treated wastewater back into the ground rather than waiting for it to be pulled out through halftime entertainment or cooling intakes, specified Dan Holloway, a hydrologist working with the Hampton Roads Sanitation District.
The Netherlands in Europe are trying out “wet agriculture” – farming water-loving crops on peatlands – to tackle subsidence and save farms.

There's no one silver bullet, scientists say, to solving the sinking problem, but nature-based and technological solutions are turning that crisis into an opportunity, affirming that cities can still rise.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: subsidence, groundwater, sponge cities
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Mysterious Asteroid Impact Found in Australia, But the Crater is Missing
Diwali 2025 Wishes, Quotes, Images, Wallpapers, WhatsApp & Facebook Status to Share With Friends and Family
Global Projects Aim to Save Sinking Cities From Rising Seas and Climate Change
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15: Everything We Know Ahead of Its Upcoming Launch in China
#Latest Stories
  1. Global Projects Aim to Save Sinking Cities From Rising Seas and Climate Change
  2. NASA Confirms Brightening Comet SWAN Could Be Visible With Binoculars: When and Where to See It
  3. We Live in Time OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh Romance
  4. Imbam Is Now Streaming Online: Know Everything About This Deepak Parambol Starrer Malayali Drama
  5. Mysterious Asteroid Impact Found in Australia, But the Crater is Missing
  6. Thanal Comes to OTT: Everything You Need to Know About This Tamil Action Thriller
  7. Madam Sengupta Is Now Streaming: Know Where to Watch This Bangla Crime Thriller
  8. Ryugu Samples Reveal Ancient Water Flow on Asteroid for a Billion Years
  9. Scientists Create Most Detailed Radio Map of Early Universe Using MWA
  10. Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch Jeremy Renner's Crime Drama
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »