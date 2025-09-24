Technology News
English Edition

Hubble Spots White Dwarf Devouring Icy Pluto-Like Planet 260 Light-Years Away

Hubble observations show a white dwarf star shredding and accreting a volatile-rich, Pluto-like body 260 light-years away. The discovery suggests icy worlds can survive stellar death and hints at our own solar system’s far future.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 September 2025 22:30 IST
Hubble Spots White Dwarf Devouring Icy Pluto-Like Planet 260 Light-Years Away

Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Hubble spots white dwarf devouring a Pluto-like planet 260 light-years away

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Hubble detects icy debris falling onto a white dwarf star
  • Elements reveal a Pluto-like body with 64% water ice content
  • Offers a glimpse of how our solar system may evolve in billions of years
Advertisement

Observing a cosmic cataclysm with the Hubble Space Telescope, a team of astronomers has found a white dwarf, the compact remains of a star the size of the Sun, eating the icy cores of a Pluto-like planet some 260 light-years distant. This piece is made of volatile materials, and thus, not only does it help us understand how planetary bodies in older star systems might be, but it also presents an interesting view of how our own solar system will be in a billion years.

The Discovery and Evidence

According to the paper, a team of researchers led by Snehalata Sahu of the University of Warwick used Hubble's Cosmic Origins Spectrograph to detect volatile elements, including carbon, sulphur, nitrogen, and a high oxygen content, falling onto the white dwarf. These chemical fingerprints reveal that the consumed object was rich in ices: about 64% water ice, along with nitrogen ices reminiscent of those found on Pluto. The material likely came from a large icy planetesimal in the system's Kuiper Belt analogue, pulled inward and torn apart by the white dwarf's intense gravity.

What it tells us

This observation has some important implications. It indicates that volatile-rich bodies may survive till late stellar evolution stages, unlike the expectation that they are normally expelled at early stages. Also, the event provides a glimpse into the distant future of our Sun: the Sun will become a white dwarf and will likewise be able to accrete icy debris in the far-off corners of the solar system. Future observations with a telescope such as the James Webb Space Telescope will seek further to investigate the molecular characteristics such as water vapor and carbonates to comprehend these dramatic endings better.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Hubble, Discovery, Science, Hubble’s ultraviolet, solar system
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Refrigerators From Samsung, LG, Haier, Whirlpool and Other Brands
Fold Partners Stripe, Visa to Launch Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card

Related Stories

Hubble Spots White Dwarf Devouring Icy Pluto-Like Planet 260 Light-Years Away
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G96 Review: A Do-It-All Budget Beast
  2. Xiaomi 15T Pro With Dimensity 9400+ Launched Alongside Xiaomi 15T
  3. Redmi Pad 2 Pro With Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC Launched: See Price, Features
  4. DJI Osmo Nano Launched With Up to 4K Video Recording, SuperNight Mode
  5. HP OmniBook X Flip 14 Review: Incredible Power Meets Insane Efficiency
  6. Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Thin and Light Laptops You Can't Miss
#Latest Stories
  1. Hubble Spots White Dwarf Devouring Icy Pluto-Like Planet 260 Light-Years Away
  2. India's Barren Island Volcano Records Mild Activity in September 2025, Scientists Report
  3. Xiaomi Watch S4 With 1.32-Inch Display Launched Alongside Xiaomi Band 10 Glimmer Edition: Price, Features
  4. Redmi Pad 2 Pro Launched With Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC, 12,000mAh Battery: Price Specifications
  5. Xiaomi 15T Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Launched Alongside Xiaomi 15T: Price, Features
  6. Xiaomi 15T Series Gets Free 3 Months Gemini Pro Subscription, New AI Features With HyperOS 3
  7. CFTC Explores Stablecoins Collateral Initiative in US Derivatives Market
  8. Xiaomi Unveils HyperOS 3 Based on Android 16 With HyperIsland and New AI-Powered Features
  9. OnePlus 15 Spotted in Leaked Hands-On Images That Reveal Its Display, ColorOS 16
  10. CyberPowerPC India Unveils Experience Zone Focused on Gamers and Content Creators in Hyderabad
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »