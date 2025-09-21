Technology News
Study Suggests Primordial Black Hole Burst as Source of Detected High-Energy Neutrino

MIT scientists link a record neutrino to a primordial black hole explosion, offering clues to Hawking radiation and dark matter.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 September 2025 16:00 IST
Study Suggests Primordial Black Hole Burst as Source of Detected High-Energy Neutrino

Photo Credit: NASA

Primordial black hole’s explosive burst could explain the most energetic neutrino

Highlights
  • MIT researchers suggest a primordial black hole caused a massive neutri
  • The black hole likely exploded after shrinking through Hawking radiatio
  • The detected neutrino carried energy above 100 peta-electron-volts
The final flash of a tiny black hole could explain the universe's biggest neutrino signal of all. When they do so, primordial black holes shrink through Hawking radiation until they get to a point where they explode, scientists think. An explosion of that kind might issue a high-energy neutrino. If so, what we are observing today might be the death throes of such a primordial black hole, finally answering one of the most compelling and enduring mysteries at the farthest limits of human energy perception: ultra-energetic “ghost particles.”

Neutrino Burst and Supermassive Black Hole

As per MIT News, a neutrino with an energy above 100 peta-electron-volts was observed by the KM3NeT detector just recently. They propose that this particle might come from an explosion of a primordial black hole situated just outside our solar system. 

Hawking Radiation and Dark Matter

Hawking radiation causes primordial black holes to slowly lose mass. As they collapse, they become hot and generate more energetic particles until, eventually, they explode. If these black holes form the bulk of dark matter in the universe, a lot of them could be approaching their moment. 

Chance of Detection

The scientists calculate that there would be an event such as a nearby primordial black hole explosion only every 14 years or so. According to their estimates, there's an eight per cent chance of one of these bursts producing a neutrino energetic enough for our instrument to spot.

Why This Matters

Successfully 'confirming' it would be radical. It would represent the first actual evidence of Hawking radiation, helping to support the idea that primordial black holes are real and possibly even that they comprise one form of dark matter. 
 

Comments

Study Suggests Primordial Black Hole Burst as Source of Detected High-Energy Neutrino
