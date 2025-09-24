Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 has entered day 2, and there are still a number of deals that you can grab before the sale event concludes. It began at midnight on Monday for Prime subscribers, and on Tuesday for everyone else. During the sale event, you can buy numerous electronics ranging from smart TVs, phones, smartwatches, true wireless stereo (TWS), home appliances, washing machines, refrigerators, PCs, laptops, and more.

If you are planning to buy a new refrigerator, either a single-door or a double-door, from brands like Samsung, Haier, LG, IFB, and Whirlpool, or looking to upgrade your current one, then the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is bringing great deals on 3-Star and 5-Star-rated refrigerators, allowing you to save on electricity bills, too.

Customers can save up to Rs. 56,500 while buying a new refrigerator. Additionally, you can also avail a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1,000 on SBI Credit Card, and up to Rs. 1,250 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions.

It's worth noting that the prices mentioned below do not include the additional credit and debit card discounts that the e-commerce company is offering with partner banks during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.

Here's a list of the best deals on double-door and single-door refrigerators from reputed brands, like Samsung, LG, Haier, Whirlpool, IFB, that you can grab during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on Refrigerators

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.