Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Refrigerators From Samsung, LG, Haier, Whirlpool and Other Brands

Amazon Sale 2025 brings discounts on products along with a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Bank credit and debit cards.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 September 2025 14:35 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is offering best deals on LG double door refrigerators

Highlights
  • Customers can save up to Rs. 56,000 on a new refrigerator
  • Amazon Sale 2025 provides additional cashback offers
  • Amazon Sale 2025 is also offering exchange bonuses
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 has entered day 2, and there are still a number of deals that you can grab before the sale event concludes. It began at midnight on Monday for Prime subscribers, and on Tuesday for everyone else. During the sale event, you can buy numerous electronics ranging from smart TVs, phones, smartwatches, true wireless stereo (TWS), home appliances, washing machines, refrigerators, PCs, laptops, and more.

If you are planning to buy a new refrigerator, either a single-door or a double-door, from brands like Samsung, Haier, LG, IFB, and Whirlpool, or looking to upgrade your current one, then the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is bringing great deals on 3-Star and 5-Star-rated refrigerators, allowing you to save on electricity bills, too.

Customers can save up to Rs. 56,500 while buying a new refrigerator. Additionally, you can also avail a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1,000 on SBI Credit Card, and up to Rs. 1,250 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions.

It's worth noting that the prices mentioned below do not include the additional credit and debit card discounts that the e-commerce company is offering with partner banks during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.

You can also check the list of top offers on budget laptops under Rs. 30,000 and the best deals on smart TVs under Rs. 15,000. Additionally, you can read about the list of the best offers on Android smartphones under Rs. 25,000.

Here's a list of the best deals on double-door and single-door refrigerators from reputed brands, like Samsung, LG, Haier, Whirlpool, IFB, that you can grab during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on Refrigerators

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
LG Double-Door Refrigerator (272L, 3 Star) Rs. 42,899 Rs. 28,990 Buy Now
LG Double-Door Side-by-Side Refrigerator (655L) Rs. 1,22,899 Rs. 74,990 Buy Now
Whirlpool Triple-Door Refrigerator (235L) Rs. 38,150 Rs. 24,990 Buy Now
Samsung Double-Door Refrigerator with Display (236L, 3 Star) Rs. 40,990 Rs. 24,990 Buy Now
Haier Single-Door Refrigerator (205L, 5 Star) Rs. 27,690 Rs. 16,990 Buy Now
Haier Lumiere Four-Door Side-by-Side Refrigerator (520L, 3 Star) Rs. 1,52,490 Rs. 95,990 Buy Now
IFB Single-Door Refrigerator (197L, 5 Star) Rs. 25,200 Rs. 17,490 Buy Now
LG Double-Door Side-by-Side Refrigerator (650L, 3 Star) Rs. 1,28,499 Rs. 84,990 Buy Now
Samsung Single-Door Refrigerator (215L, 5 Star) Rs. 30,999 Rs. 18,990 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Amazon Sale, Amazon offers, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon, Refrigerators, Samsung, Haier, LG, Whirlpool, IFB
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Samsung, Logitech, Sony, EvoFox Gaming Peripherals

  1. Moto G96 Review: A Do-It-All Budget Beast
  2. DJI Osmo Nano Launched With Up to 4K Video Recording, SuperNight Mode
  3. Vivo V60 Lite 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo SoC Launched: See Price
  4. Origin OS 6 Will Soon Replace Funtouch OS in India, Company Confirms
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Launched in India With 8.7-Inch Display: See Price
  6. Oppo A6 Pro 4G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 7,000mAh Battery Launched
  7. Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Refrigerators From These Brands
  8. iQOO 15 Display Details Confirmed, Will Sport 2K Samsung 'Everest' OLED Panel
  9. Amazon Sale 2025: Top Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 25,000 During the Sale
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Still Benefit from Faster Charging Speeds
#Latest Stories
  1. Fold Partners Stripe, Visa to Launch Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card
  2. Google Play Gets a Major Upgrade With Gamer Profiles, Rewards System and Gemini Live Guidance
  3. Google Photos Brings Conversational Photo Editing Feature From Pixel 10 to Other Android Phones
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Charging Specifications Tipped Again; May Offer 33 Percent Faster Charging
  5. Google Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Beat Other Flagship Handsets to Top DxOMark Ranking for Smartphone Displays
  6. Google Launches Mixboard AI Tool That Lets You Transform Ideas Into Creative Visual Boards
  7. Sony Announces State of Play Livestream for September 24, Will Reveal Saros Gameplay
  8. Bitcoin Trades Sideways as Crypto Traders Remain Cautious, Await Fresh Cues
  9. DJI Osmo Nano Launched With Up to 4K Video Recording, SuperNight Mode: Price, Features
  10. Gmail Rolls Out Improved Notifications on Android, Displays Sender Avatars on iOS
