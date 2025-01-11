Technology News
Human Hunting More Responsible for Kangaroo Extinction than Climate Change

New research suggests human hunting played a major role in the extinction of kangaroos, challenging the climate change theory

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 January 2025 22:03 IST
Human Hunting More Responsible for Kangaroo Extinction than Climate Change

Photo Credit: unsplash/Vlad Kutepov

Kangaroo species in Australia

Highlights
  • Human hunting likely drove kangaroo extinction, study shows
  • Kangaroos had adaptable diets, challenging climate change theory
  • Over 90% of Australia's large animals vanished around 40,000 years ago
The extinction of many kangaroo species in Australia around 40,000 years ago might have been caused more by human activities than climatic changes. Fossil evidence from ancient kangaroo teeth suggests that these animals adapted well to changing climates due to their flexible diets. This raises the likelihood that human hunting practices played a greater role in their disappearance than previously assumed. Over 90 percent of the continent's large animal species vanished during the same period, with kangaroos making up a significant portion of these losses.

Teeth Analysis Challenges Climate Theory

According to Science News, researchers, including Samuel Arman, a paleontologist at the Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory, studied the teeth of 937 kangaroo specimens. This included both fossilised and modern species. The study examined microscopic wear on the teeth, which provides clues about dietary habits. The findings contradict earlier assumptions that extinct kangaroos depended on limited types of vegetation, such as tough plants. Instead, the evidence suggests these animals had varied diets, making them more resilient to environmental changes.

Human Impact on Kangaroo Populations

Experts have long debated the reasons behind the extinction of Australia's megafauna. While climatic shifts were considered a major factor, this study suggests that kangaroos had previously endured significant environmental changes and diversified into numerous species. The arrival of humans, estimated between 70,000 and 50,000 years ago, coincided with the decline of these animals. Hunting is now seen as a primary factor in their disappearance, overshadowing dietary limitations caused by climate change.

Further Research into Extinct Species

The researchers suggest that similar dental analyses could provide insights into the diets of other extinct Pleistocene mammals. This method could help determine whether dietary restrictions contributed to their extinction or if human activity played a more significant role, as seen with Australia's ancient kangaroos.

 

