The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday signed an agreement with a telecommunication company to improve internet connectivity across all its corridors, according to an official statement.

As part of this initiative, Beckhaul Digital Technologies private limited will lay 700 km of fibre optic cables along all metro lines, including the Airport Line, it said.

The rollout will happen in phases, with Pink and Magenta Lines being the first to go live, and the rest expected to be ready in the next six months, the statement said.

The fibre network will act as a backbone for high-speed internet, supporting telecom companies, internet service providers, data centres, and smart city projects. It will also help in the smooth rollout of 5G services across Delhi-NCR, it stated.

This initiative supports the government of India's vision for a digitally connected nation, the statement said.

It will help telecom companies deliver faster, more reliable internet while allowing DMRC to make better use of its existing infrastructure. With increasing demand for high-speed internet and 5G expansion, this project will play a key role in making Delhi better connected and future-ready, it stated.