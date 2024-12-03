Technology News
India’s Landmark Deal with Publishers Secures Free Access to 13,000 Journals: Report

India’s new subscription initiative offers free access to over 13,000 journals for researchers and students across 6300 institutions.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 December 2024 20:00 IST
India's Landmark Deal with Publishers Secures Free Access to 13,000 Journals: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Naveed Ahmed

Reports indicate that the three-year deal, negotiated with 30 major publishers such as Elsevier

Highlights
  • India to provide access to 13,000 scientific journals under a new scheme
  • One Nation One Subscription will benefit 18 million scholars nationwide
  • The world’s largest journal subscription deal finalised with 30 publisher
Indian scholars and students will gain unprecedented access to nearly 13,000 scientific journals under a monumental agreement announced by the Indian government. Starting January 1, 2025, the One Nation One Subscription scheme will provide an estimated 18 million students, faculty and researchers with free access to leading paywalled journals through a unified platform. According to official reports, this initiative is set to transform access to academic resources across India's 6300 government-funded institutions.

Largest Global Subscription Deal Finalised

Reports indicate that the three-year deal, negotiated with 30 major publishers such as Elsevier, Springer Nature, Wiley and others, will cost India approximately $715 million. This amount surpasses the $200 million that government-funded institutions spent annually on subscriptions as of 2018, as noted by Devika Madalli, Director of the Information and Library Network Centre. However, Madalli stated in Science that the agreement encompasses more journals and benefits more readers, making it cost-effective.

Benefits for Underfunded Institutions Highlighted

In an interview with Science, Aniket Sule of the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education expressed optimism about the plan, highlighting its impact on underfunded institutions. He explained that universities and colleges lacking resources for diverse journal subscriptions would now have access to a broader range of academic materials. Institutions with specialised subscriptions could expand their reach beyond discipline-specific resources, he added.

Concerns over Costs and Open Access Strategies

Criticism of the deal has been noted from advocates of alternative publishing models, as per sources. Sridhar Gutam, a scientist at ICAR-Indian Institute of Horticultural Research and founder of Open Access India, expressed concerns in Science about the high costs, suggesting the money could be better allocated to research infrastructure. Gutam also emphasised the need to adopt the diamond open-access model, which eliminates fees for authors and readers.

Inclusion of Open Access Fees Under Review

According to reports, part of the agreement will cover article processing charges (APCs), allowing authors to publish open-access articles free of cost. Rahul Siddharthan from the Institute of Mathematical Sciences pointed out in Science that APCs, averaging $2000 per article globally, are prohibitive for many Indian scholars.

This deal has been viewed as a step towards bridging gaps in academic access, though calls for long-term systemic reforms in scientific publishing continue to emerge.

 

Further reading: India, Scientific Journals, Research Access, One Nation One Sub, Open Access

