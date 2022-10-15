Technology News
loading

ISRO's LVM3 Rocket to Launch OneWeb's 36 Broadband Satellites on October 23

The launch of 'LVM3 - M2/OneWeb India-1 Mission' is scheduled at 12:07am IST on October 23

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 15 October 2022 11:21 IST
ISRO's LVM3 Rocket to Launch OneWeb's 36 Broadband Satellites on October 23

Photo Credit: Twitter/ ISRO

New rocket is capable of launching a four-tonne class of satellites into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit

Highlights
  • LVM3 is a three-stage vehicle with two solid motor strap-ons
  • Bharti Enterprises is a major investor and shareholder in OneWeb
  • NSIL had signed two launch service contracts with OneWeb

ISRO's heaviest rocket LVM3 will launch British start-up OneWeb's 36 broadband satellites from the spaceport in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on October 23, marking the launcher's entry into the global commercial launch service market. LVM3 was earlier called GSLV Mk III.

The launch of 'LVM3 - M2/OneWeb India-1 Mission' is scheduled at 12:07am IST on October 23 (midnight of October 22), the Bengaluru-headquartered Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

"Cryo stage, equipment bay (EB) assembly completed. Satellites are encapsulated and assembled in the vehicle. Final vehicle checks are in progress," it said.

Earlier this month, ISRO said that NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a central public sector enterprise (CPSE) under the Department of Space and the commercial arm of the space agency, had signed two launch service contracts with the UK-based Network Access Associates Limited (OneWeb) for launching OneWeb LEO (low earth orbit) broadband communication satellites on-board ISRO's LVM3.

"It is the first LVM3-dedicated commercial launch on demand through NSIL," ISRO had said.

"This contract with M/s OneWeb is a historic milestone for NSIL and ISRO, as LVM3, is making its entry into the global commercial launch service market," it had said.

The newest rocket is capable of launching a four-tonne class of satellites into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).

LVM3 is a three-stage vehicle with two solid motor strap-ons, a liquid propellant core stage and a cryogenic stage.

India's Bharti Enterprises is a major investor and shareholder in OneWeb.

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ISRO, LVM3, OneWeb, NewSpace India Limited
Tata Power Said to Have Been Hit by Cyberattack, IT Systems Affected
Google Pixel Fold Tipped to Use Samsung-Made Displays, Inner Screen May Offer 1200 Nits of Peak Brightness

Related Stories

ISRO's LVM3 Rocket to Launch OneWeb's 36 Broadband Satellites on October 23
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. TikTok Not Liable for Death of Girl in 'Blackout Challenge', US Court Says
  3. OnePlus 11, iQoo 11 Specifications Leaked, 2K Display Tipped
  4. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  5. Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  6. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
  7. Apple Will Equip iPhone Models With USB Type-C Ports, Apple Executive Says
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  3. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  4. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  5. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  6. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  7. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  8. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  9. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
  10. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.