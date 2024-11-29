The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has deployed its advanced satellite technology to closely monitor Cyclone Fengal as it nears the Tamil Nadu coast. The monitoring, which began on November 23, involves critical data collection using the EOS-06 Scatterometer, a key instrument of the Oceansat-3 mission, and the geostationary INSAT-3DR satellite. These systems have provided essential insights into the cyclone's trajectory and intensity, according to reports.

Satellite Capabilities Enable Early Detection

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of ISRO said, "ISRO's EOS-06 & INSAT-3DR satellites are closely monitoring the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal since Nov 23, 2024. Satellite inputs aid in better tracking, early warning and mitigation." The post also added that the EOS-06 Scatterometer was able to detect ocean winds early, offering lead time for crucial evacuation process.

The EOS-06 Scatterometer has been highlighted as instrumental in identifying ocean wind patterns linked to Cyclone Fengal. This data, reported as crucial by meteorological sources, aids in understanding the cyclone's behaviour and potential impact on coastal regions. Experts note that early detection capabilities significantly enhance preparedness by enabling authorities to issue timely warnings and implement safety measures.

Real-time updates are being provided by the geostationary INSAT-3DR satellite, which monitors changes in the cyclone's intensity and direction, as per multiple sources. Meteorologists have stated that continuous monitoring supports disaster management efforts by offering precise predictions of the cyclone's strength and movement. This information is being used by local authorities to plan evacuation and mitigation strategies effectively.

Integration of Technology in Disaster Management

ISRO's satellite data has become integral to managing natural disasters like cyclones, especially as extreme weather events grow in frequency due to climate change. By rapidly processing satellite information, ISRO ensures that authorities are equipped with actionable insights to protect lives and minimise damage.

Residents in Tamil Nadu are being urged to stay alert and follow updates from official weather agencies. As Cyclone Fengal advances, coordinated efforts between ISRO and local authorities continue to underscore the importance of space-based monitoring in safeguarding communities.