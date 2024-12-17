Technology News
English Edition

James Webb Telescope Spots 138 New Asteroids in the Main Belt, Some Heading Towards Earth

James Webb Telescope reveals 138 new asteroids, some on trajectories toward Earth, enhancing planetary defence.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 December 2024 14:00 IST
James Webb Telescope Spots 138 New Asteroids in the Main Belt, Some Heading Towards Earth

Photo Credit: pixabay/WikiImage

The detected asteroids, ranging from the size of a bus to that of multiple stadiums

Highlights
  • 138 new asteroids found in the main belt by JWST
  • Some of the newly discovered asteroids are on paths towards Earth
  • JWST’s infrared capabilities reveal small asteroids never detected befo
Advertisement

Astronomers have identified a significant population of previously undetected asteroids in the main belt between Mars and Jupiter, according to research published on December 9, 2024, in Nature. This discovery was made through analysis of archival images from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). Among these asteroids, some have been found on trajectories that could bring them close to Earth, as per the findings. The detected asteroids, ranging from the size of a bus to that of multiple stadiums, represent the smallest known objects within the main asteroid belt.

Although smaller than the asteroid linked to the extinction of the dinosaurs, these space rocks carry potential risks due to their capacity for destruction. For instance, a decametre-sized asteroid exploded above Chelyabinsk, Russia, a decade ago, releasing energy equivalent to 30 Hiroshima bombs.

A Computational Breakthrough in Asteroid Detection

As per reports, Julien de Wit, Associate Professor of Planetary Science at MIT, and his team have employed a computationally intensive technique to identify these space rocks. The approach, applied to JWST images originally focused on the TRAPPIST-1 system, allowed for the discovery of 138 new asteroids. Six of these appear to have been influenced by planetary gravitational forces, potentially positioning them near Earth in the future. De Wit described the unexpected volume of detections as indicative of a "new population regime".

Advantages of Infrared Detection

The telescope's infrared capabilities were key to this achievement, as they captured thermal emissions from the asteroids more effectively than traditional visible-light methods. Artem Burdanov, a research scientist at MIT, noted this as an example of how revisiting data with modern technology can yield substantial discoveries.

Upcoming observations using JWST and other telescopes, such as the Vera C. Rubin Observatory, are expected to identify thousands more small asteroids, advancing planetary defence and orbital tracking.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: James Webb Space Telescope, Asteroids, Planetary Defence, TRAPPIST-1, Solar System, Astronomy
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Galaxy M16 5G, Galaxy F16 5G Reportedly Spotted on BIS Suggesting Imminent India Launch
Vivo Y300 With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

James Webb Telescope Spots 138 New Asteroids in the Main Belt, Some Heading Towards Earth
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Could Be Launched on This Date
  2. Realme 14 Pro Launch Date Announced; 14 Pro+ Spotted on 3C Website
  3. Mahindra Introduces Dolby Atmos on Its Electric Origin SUVs
  4. Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Service Reportedly Rolled Out in These Cities
  5. Apple Reveals the Most Download iPhone Apps and Games of 2024 in India
  6. Realme Narzo 80 Ultra India Launch Timeline, Storage Configuration Leaked
  7. You Can Now Use ChatGPT's Search Feature for Free
#Latest Stories
  1. Permafrost Thawing Could Accelerate Climate Change, Here’s What It Means
  2. Ursid Meteor Shower 2024: Dates, Viewing Tips, and Best Times
  3. ChatGPT Search Is Rolling Out to All Registered Users for Free
  4. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Global Launch Date Leaked Ahead of Official Announcement
  5. 16th-Century Spanish Cannons Found in Arizona, Could Be US’s Oldest Firearms
  6. Realme Narzo 80 Ultra India Launch Timeline, Storage Configuration Leaked Ahead of Debut
  7. World's Largest Iceberg A23a Resumes Journey North After Months of Stagnation
  8. MacOS Sequoia 15.3 Developer Beta Brings Apple Intelligence-Powered Genmoji to Mac
  9. Google Working on Bundled Notifications Feature for Grouping Notifications in Gmail-Like Categories: Report
  10. Government Has No Specific Timeline to Finalise Virtual Digital Assets Regulation: MoS Finance
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »