Vivo Y300 With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y300 has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 December 2024 17:53 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y300 is offered in Green Pine, Snow White and Star Diamond Black colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo Y300 has an IP64-rated build
  • It carries an 8-megapixel front camera
  • Vivo Y300 runs on OriginOS 5
Vivo Y300 was launched in China as the latest entrant in the company's Y series. The new Vivo handset comes in three colourways with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset under the hood. It sports a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and features a dual rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It packs a 6,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

Vivo Y300 Price

The Vivo Y300 is available at CNY 1,399 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB + 256GB, 12GB+ 256GB RAM and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage models are priced at 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,000), CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,000) and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000), respectively. It is offered in Green Pine, Snow White and Star Diamond Black colour options. The handset is currently available for purchase via the Vivo China store in China.

The Vivo Y300 5G is already available in India since last month with a price tag of Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. 

Vivo Y300 Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y300 runs on OriginOS 5 based on Android 14 and features a 6.77-inch full-HD (1,080x2,392 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 94.21 percent screen-to-body ratio as well as a peak brightness level of 1,300nits. It runs on an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 along with Mali-G57 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB UFS2.2 storage. Indian variant of the Vivo Y300 5G runs on Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC. 

Vivo Y300

Vivo Y300
Photo Credit: Vivo

For optics, the Vivo Y300 has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. It carries an 8-megapixel front camera with an f/2.05 aperture for selfies and video calls. Latest Vivo phone has SGS five-star drop and fall certification.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y300 include Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and OTG, Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C port. It also features an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope and a proximity sensor. It boasts an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The handset supports face unlock feature and has an IP64-rated build. It includes a three-way speaker system with hi-res audio certification.

The Vivo Y300 packs a 6,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging. It measures 163.57x76.18x7.79mm and weighs around 199 grams.

 

Vivo Y300 (China)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.77-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2,392 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
