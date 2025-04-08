iOS 19 Design Leak Hints at 'Floating' Tab View, New Icon Shapes and More

Apple's iOS 19 update will sport a redesigned user interface, making it the first version in years to arrive with a fresh design, according to recent reports. Now, a new leak has revealed even more details of the purported iOS 19 redesign. This year, Apple could introduce rounder icons when iOS 19 rolls out, along with redesigned "floating" tab view elements inside apps. The company's built-in apps are also expected to get a fresh coat of paint, with elements inspired by visionOS.

iOS 19 Could Introduce Floating Tabs Seen in the Photos App on iOS 18

In a recently video published to the FrontPageTech channel on YouTube, tipster Jon Prosser shared mockups of iOS 19, based on leaked internal builds of Apple's upcoming operating system update. According to Prosser, Apple will introduce a redesigned Tab View that floats above the bottom edge of the smartphone, and resembles the one seen on apps in visionOS.

Apple is also expected to change the shape of app icons on iOS 19, according to Prosser. While iOS has always had square icons with rounded edges, iOS 19 could arrive with a rounder version of these 'squircle icons. Unlike the icons seen on stock Android phones, these won't be circular, but they are much rounder than the ones seen on iOS 18 and older versions.

Last month, Prosser shared mockups of Apple's redesigned apps on iOS 19. These apps are expected to feature elements that are inspired by the 'glassy' design that Apple introduced with visionOS on the Apple Vision Pro.

Apple has already released some software that appears to hint at the company's plans for is upcoming iOS update. For example, a version of the new "floating" tabs are also seen in the redesigned Photos app on iOS 18. Similarly, the new glass-like design elements are also seen on the Invites app that was released by Apple earlier this year.

However, it's worth taking all of these claims with a grain of salt. In a recent version of his weekly Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman stated that a lot of the mockups that have been shared online are based on older builds of iOS 19.

Users won't have to wait for too long to see what iOS 19 will look like — the company has already announced the date of its next Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2025). The company is expected to unveil its upcoming operating system updates for the iPhone, Mac computers and other devices at the event, which will begin on June 9.