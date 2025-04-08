Technology News
English Edition

iOS 19 Design Leak Hints at 'Floating' Tab View, New Icon Shapes and More

Here's what app icons might look like after you update your iPhone to iOS 19.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 8 April 2025 14:38 IST
iOS 19 Design Leak Hints at 'Floating' Tab View, New Icon Shapes and More

Photo Credit: Front Page Tech/ Jon Prosser

The redesigned app icon shapes on iOS 19 seen in a mockup

Highlights
  • iOS 19 is said to arrive with redesigned icons
  • Apple could also bring a floating tab view to its built-in apps
  • The iOS 19 update will be unveiled at WWDC 2025 in June
Advertisement

Apple's iOS 19 update will sport a redesigned user interface, making it the first version in years to arrive with a fresh design, according to recent reports. Now, a new leak has revealed even more details of the purported iOS 19 redesign. This year, Apple could introduce rounder icons when iOS 19 rolls out, along with redesigned "floating" tab view elements inside apps. The company's built-in apps are also expected to get a fresh coat of paint, with elements inspired by visionOS.

iOS 19 Could Introduce Floating Tabs Seen in the Photos App on iOS 18

In a recently video published to the FrontPageTech channel on YouTube, tipster Jon Prosser shared mockups of iOS 19, based on leaked internal builds of Apple's upcoming operating system update. According to Prosser, Apple will introduce a redesigned Tab View that floats above the bottom edge of the smartphone, and resembles the one seen on apps in visionOS.

Apple is also expected to change the shape of app icons on iOS 19, according to Prosser. While iOS has always had square icons with rounded edges, iOS 19 could arrive with a rounder version of these 'squircle icons. Unlike the icons seen on stock Android phones, these won't be circular, but they are much rounder than the ones seen on iOS 18 and older versions.

Last month, Prosser shared mockups of Apple's redesigned apps on iOS 19. These apps are expected to feature elements that are inspired by the 'glassy' design that Apple introduced with visionOS on the Apple Vision Pro.

Apple has already released some software that appears to hint at the company's plans for is upcoming iOS update. For example, a version of the new "floating" tabs are also seen in the redesigned Photos app on iOS 18. Similarly, the new glass-like design elements are also seen on the Invites app that was released by Apple earlier this year.

However, it's worth taking all of these claims with a grain of salt. In a recent version of his weekly Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman stated that a lot of the mockups that have been shared online are based on older builds of iOS 19.

Users won't have to wait for too long to see what iOS 19 will look like — the company has already announced the date of its next Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2025). The company is expected to unveil its upcoming operating system updates for the iPhone, Mac computers and other devices at the event, which will begin on June 9.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iOS 19, iOS 19 design, App Icons, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
WhatsApp for iOS Testing Advanced Chat Privacy Feature Which Prevents Media Auto-Saving
Mobile Trading: An Overview

Related Stories

iOS 19 Design Leak Hints at 'Floating' Tab View, New Icon Shapes and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Red Rush Days Sale Offers Discounts on These Products
  2. Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Specifications Leaked; Said to Debut on This Date
  3. Samsung's One UI 7 Update Reportedly Rolling Out to Galaxy S24 Series
  4. Nothing Phone 3a's Essential Space May Have a Monthly Processing Limit
  5. CMF Phone 2 Pro, New Buds Lineup Launching in India on This Date
  6. Google Brings AI-Powered Scam Detection to Pixel Watch 3 and Watch 2
  7. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Review: The Super Leica Phone
  8. iQOO Neo 10R Review: Excellent Value for Money?
  9. LG 4K UHD Smart Monitors With WebOS Launched in India: See Price
  10. Honor Power to Launch on April 15; May Get 7,800mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Watch Move India Launch Set for April 21; Design, Key Features Teased
  2. Google Pixel Watch 3 and Watch 2 Get AI-Powered Scam Detection Feature With Latest Update
  3. Vivo X200 Ultra to Get Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC; Colour Options Confirmed Ahead of April 21 Launch
  4. Google Brings Multimodal AI Mode Search to Google Lens, Expanding to More Users
  5. Poco F7 Allegedly Listed on BIS Website, Hinting at an Imminent India Launch
  6. Apple Reportedly Plans to Redirect iPhone Units From India to the US Amidst Ongoing Tariff Troubles
  7. Assassin's Creed Shadows' First Major Patch Brings Player-Requested Features, Bug Fixes, PS5 Pro Improvements
  8. Coinbase, Uniswap Officials to Join Crypto Task Force's Roundtable on Trading Regulations
  9. WhatsApp for iOS Testing Advanced Chat Privacy Feature Which Prevents Media Auto-Saving
  10. Honor Power Smartphone Set to Launch on April 15; Tipped to Get 7,800mAh Battery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »