New Lithium-Sulfur Battery Retains 80 Percent Capacity After 25,000 Cycles

Lithium-sulfur battery retains 80% charge capacity after 25,000 cycles, improving durability.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 January 2025 20:00 IST
Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A new lithium-sulfur battery maintains 80% of its capacity after 25,000 charge cycles

Highlights
  • Lithium-sulfur battery retains 80 percent charge after 25,000 cycles
  • Revolutionary battery structure enhances longevity and fast charging
  • Study presents new electrode design for better energy storage
Engineers and materials scientists have achieved a major advancement in battery technology, developing a lithium-sulfur battery that retains 80 percent of its charge capacity after 25,000 charging cycles. The new design, which uses a specially formulated electrode, represents a significant improvement over conventional lithium-ion batteries. The breakthrough could pave the way for smaller, lighter, and longer-lasting energy storage solutions, addressing critical demands in electronics and electric vehicles.

Key Innovations in the Study

According to a study published in Nature, sulfur was utilised as a core component for the battery's solid electrode. Despite being abundant and cost-effective, sulfur has historically posed challenges due to issues such as ion loss and expansion during reactions with lithium. These problems were tackled by incorporating a glass-like mixture composed of sulfur, boron, lithium, phosphorus, and iodine. The iodine element was found to enhance electron movement during redox reactions, allowing for faster charging and improved performance.

As reported by Techxplore, the research demonstrated that the porous atomic structure of the electrode facilitated ion diffusion, eliminating the need for intermediary movements. This structural stability, combined with the chemical properties of the glass-phase electrolyte, contributed to the battery's durability across an unprecedented number of cycles.

Performance and Potential Applications

The experimental lithium-sulfur battery maintained its capacity even under high temperatures, a notable advantage in demanding environments. Standard lithium-ion batteries typically degrade after approximately 1,000 cycles, making this new battery's longevity a striking development. Despite its promise, the study's authors acknowledged the need for further research to improve energy density and explore alternative materials that could reduce the battery's overall weight.

Efforts are being directed at refining this technology to support the growing demand for energy storage in applications ranging from consumer electronics to renewable energy systems.

 

Further reading: Lithium-Sulfur Battery, Charge Capacity, Energy Storage

Further reading: Lithium-Sulfur Battery, Charge Capacity, Energy Storage
Hubble Telescope Observes Young Stars HOPS 150 and HOPS 153 in Orion Nebula
Heavy Dark Matter Could Break the Standard Model, New Research Shows
