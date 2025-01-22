Technology News
Hubble Telescope Observes Young Stars HOPS 150 and HOPS 153 in Orion Nebula

Hubble Telescope’s latest image reveals two young stars, HOPS 150 and HOPS 153, forming in the Orion Nebula.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 January 2025 21:00 IST
Hubble Telescope Observes Young Stars HOPS 150 and HOPS 153 in Orion Nebula

Photo Credit: NASA

The Orion Nebula, Earth's nearest massive star-forming region, hosts hundreds of young stars

Highlights
  • Hubble captures images of young stars HOPS 150 and HOPS 153
  • The Orion Nebula remains a key star-forming region near Earth
  • Stellar jets from HOPS 153 influence surrounding star formation
Two young stars have been captured in a new image taken by the Hubble Space Telescope, located in the Orion Nebula, a well-known region for star formation. The stars, named HOPS 150 and HOPS 153, are situated approximately 1,300 light-years from Earth. The Orion Nebula is considered the closest massive star-forming region to Earth and contains hundreds of newly forming stars. The image provides insight into the ongoing process of star birth, showing the stars in their early stages as they gather material from their surrounding environment.

Protostars Observed in Orion Nebula

As reported by space.com, according to the European Space Agency's (ESA) statement, the stars were identified through the Herschel Orion Protostar Survey conducted using the Herschel Space Observatory. HOPS 150, which consists of two stars, a forming a binary system, is seen glowing in bright golden red in the image's upper-right corner. The binary stars are surrounded by a large cloud of gas and dust, which continues to provide material for their growth. The protostars are said to be midway in their developmental process, based on the light they emit in different wavelengths.

Stellar Jet Emission from HOPS 153

The statement also noted that HOPS 153, located on the left side of the image, exhibits a narrow jet of colorful gas extending outward. This jet is a byproduct of the star's evolution, as it ejects material while feeding from its surrounding disk. The colorful jet, composed of high-speed matter, interacts with the surrounding gas and dust in the nebula, influencing the formation of new stars in the region.

Future Evolution of the Young Stars

ESA officials have stated that HOPS 153 is still deeply embedded in its birth cloud of cold, dense gas. While the protostar itself is not visible, the jet it emits can be clearly observed. As the star continues to develop, further material ejection is expected, which may impact the surrounding nebula and the formation of neighboring stars.

 

Further reading: Hubble Space Telescope, Orion Nebula, Star Formation, HOPS 150, HOPS 153, Protostars, Space Exploration, Astronomy
