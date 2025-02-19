Technology News
English Edition

Iron Age Artifacts in Poland Contain Rare Meteoric Iron, Study Finds

Analysis of Iron Age artifacts from Poland confirms the use of meteoric iron, revealing insights into early metallurgy.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 February 2025 15:00 IST
Iron Age Artifacts in Poland Contain Rare Meteoric Iron, Study Finds

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Iron Age Artifacts in Poland Contain Rare Meteoric Iron, Study Finds

Highlights
  • Polish Iron Age Artifacts Found to Contain Rare Meteoric Iron
  • Analysis Suggests Local Sourcing of Meteoric Iron in Lusatian Culture
  • Findings May Reveal Earliest Known Patterned Iron Metalwork
Advertisement

Recent analysis of Iron Age artifacts from Poland has revealed the presence of meteoric iron in several ornaments, according to reports. The discovery was made at two archaeological sites, Częstochowa-Raków and Częstochowa-Mirów, both linked to the Lusatian Culture and dated between 750 and 600 BCE. A total of 26 iron artefacts, including bracelets, ankle rings, knives, spearheads, and necklaces, were examined, with four of them confirmed to contain meteoric iron.

Findings from the Study

According to the study published in the Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports, multiple analytical techniques were used to examine the artifacts, including portable X-ray fluorescence (p-XRF), Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM) with Energy Dispersive Spectroscopy (EDS), and X-ray microtomography. These methods helped in determining the elemental composition and internal structure of the iron objects.

Dr. Albert Jambon, the lead researcher, told Phys.org that the aim of the study was to trace the origins of iron smelting. The presence of meteoric iron in the analyzed objects suggests that the material was sourced locally rather than imported from distant regions such as the Alps or the Balkans. The study further indicates that the artifacts were crafted from an ataxite meteorite, a rare iron meteorite with high nickel content.

Possible Meteorite Source and Cultural Context

Reports suggest that the meteoric iron used in these artifacts was likely obtained from a witnessed meteorite fall rather than an incidental discovery. Large iron meteorites are difficult to process without advanced tools, making smaller fragments more practical for use. Dr. Jambon explained to Phys.org that historical records from 19th-century France highlight similar challenges in working with large meteorite pieces.

Despite its extraterrestrial origin, meteoric iron does not appear to have been regarded as a prestigious material during the Iron Age. The artifacts were found in graves of men, women, and children, without any apparent social or economic distinction. None of the burial sites contained luxury items such as gold, silver, or imported goods, reinforcing the notion that iron was relatively common at the time.

Oldest Known Patterned Iron?

Further analysis revealed that the meteoric iron had been mixed with terrestrial slag iron, producing a distinctive banding pattern on the metal. Due to the high nickel content, meteoric iron would appear white when smelted, contrasting with the black hue of terrestrial iron. This suggests that the intentional mixing of different iron sources may have been an early attempt to create decorative or patterned metalwork. If confirmed, this would make the artifacts among the earliest known examples of patterned iron, predating the development of Damascus steel by centuries.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Iron Age, meteoric iron, Poland, Lusatian Culture, archaeology, ancient metallurgy, patterned iron, meteorite artifacts
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Thudarum OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Where to Watch it After Theatrical Release
Nothing Phone 3a Series Rear Camera Module Revealed in New Teaser

Related Stories

Iron Age Artifacts in Poland Contain Rare Meteoric Iron, Study Finds
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone SE 4 or iPhone 16E Launch Today: Everything We Know So Far
  2. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming for Free: Watch PAK vs NZ Online
  3. HP to Acquire Parts AI Pin Startup Humane for $116 Million
  4. Nothing Confirms Key Camera Specifications of Phone 3a Series
  5. OnePlus Watch 3 With 1.5-inch LTPO Screen, Google's Wear OS 5 Launched
  6. Chhaava OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  7. NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore Dismiss 'Stranded' Claims
  8. Former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati Launches AI Startup
  9. Google Pixel 10 Series Model Numbers Leaked Via Alleged GSMA Listing
  10. Over 1 Million Interstellar Objects Could Be Hidden in Our Solar System
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 10 Series Reportedly Spotted on GSMA Database With Model Numbers
  2. Uber Adopts Zero-Commission Model for India Autorickshaw Rides to Weather Competition
  3. Iron Age Artifacts in Poland Contain Rare Meteoric Iron, Study Finds
  4. Former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati Launches AI Startup, Poaching Staff From ChatGPT Maker
  5. Google TV Streamer (4K) to Reportedly Get a New Remote With Backlit Controls Soon
  6. Oppo, OnePlus Testing Massive 8,000mAh Battery for Upcoming Smartphones, Tipster Claims
  7. New Seismic Data Challenges Earth's Inner Core Structure, Reveals Surprising Findings
  8. Fiverr Go Platform Launched, Lets Freelancers Train AI on Their Work and Earn From Generated Creations
  9. GoPro Max 360 Refreshed With Enduro Battery, Standard Mounting System; Quik App Gets New Features
  10. HP to Acquire Parts of Humane, AI Pin Startup From Ex-Apple Managers, for $116 Million
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »