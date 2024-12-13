Vivo Y300 5G will launch in China on December 16. The Chinese variant of the base Vivo Y300 is expected to be different from the Indian version. Teasers have revealed that the design of the two variants differ significantly. Now a tipster has leaked the complete specifications of the upcoming Vivo Y300 in China. The leaked details further suggest that the two versions will have varying features as well. The smartphone will join the Vivo Y300 Pro, which was unveiled in the country in September.

Vivo Y300 5G Features (Chinese Variant)

The Vivo Y300 5G will arrive in China with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM, according to a Weibo post by tipster WHYLAB. The post further claims that the handset will be available in four RAM and storage configurations — 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB. It is expected to ship with Android 15-based OriginOS 5.

The tipster adds that the Vivo Y300 5G Chinese version will sport a 6.77-inch OLED flat screen with a 2,392 x 1,080 pixels resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, 8-bit colour depth and Diamond Shield glass protection. It is said to support 800nits peak manual brightness, 1,300nits global peak brightness and 1,800 nits local peak brightness. With the developer mode, the display is claimed to support up to 3,840Hz high-frequency PWM dimming and 2,160Hz by default. The tipster added that the screen will be responsive to oily hand touches.

For optics, the Vivo Y300 5G in China will carry a 50-megapixel 1/2.76-inch Samsung S5KJNS primary rear sensor alongside a 2-megapixel 1/5-inch Galcore GC02M1 depth sensor, according to the tipster. The front camera is expected to hold an 8-megapixel 1/4-inch OmniVision OV08D10 sensor.

The company has confirmed that the Vivo Y300 5G will launch in China with a 6,500mAh battery. The tipster suggests that the handset will support 44W wired fast charging. The phone is expected to pack a triple speaker unit, including AAC 1326D, AAC 1116B, and Goertek 0809, with 4.5W output. It is confirmed to support a 3D panoramic audio experience.

For security, the Chinese version of the Vivo Y300 5G will carry an in-display short-focus fingerprint sensor, the tipster claims. Connectivity options are expected to include Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.4. The phone is expected to have an IP64 rating dust and splash resistance.

The Vivo Y300 5G is tipped to be offered in China in Qingsong, Ruixue White, and Xingdiaon Black (translated from Chinese) shades. The Qingsong variant has been teased officially and is confirmed to have a 7.79mm thin profile. The two remaining options are expected to measure 7.85mm in thickness and weigh 199.9g.

