Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo Y300 5G Key Features Leaked Ahead of China Launch; Said to Get MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC

Vivo Y300 5G Key Features Leaked Ahead of China Launch; Said to Get MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC

Vivo Y300 5G is expected to support 44W wired fast charging in China.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 December 2024 16:59 IST
Vivo Y300 5G Key Features Leaked Ahead of China Launch; Said to Get MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC

Photo Credit: Weibo/@Whylab

Vivo Y300 5G Chinese variant will likely have an IP64-rated build

Highlights
  • Vivo Y300 5G is confirmed to get a 6,500mAh battery
  • The handset is expected to ship with Android 15-based OriginOS 5
  • The Vivo Y300 5G will likely get an 8-megapixel selfie shooter
Advertisement

Vivo Y300 5G will launch in China on December 16. The Chinese variant of the base Vivo Y300 is expected to be different from the Indian version. Teasers have revealed that the design of the two variants differ significantly. Now a tipster has leaked the complete specifications of the upcoming Vivo Y300 in China. The leaked details further suggest that the two versions will have varying features as well. The smartphone will join the Vivo Y300 Pro, which was unveiled in the country in September.

Vivo Y300 5G Features (Chinese Variant)

The Vivo Y300 5G will arrive in China with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM, according to a Weibo post by tipster WHYLAB. The post further claims that the handset will be available in four RAM and storage configurations — 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB. It is expected to ship with Android 15-based OriginOS 5.

The tipster adds that the Vivo Y300 5G Chinese version will sport a 6.77-inch OLED flat screen with a 2,392 x 1,080 pixels resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, 8-bit colour depth and Diamond Shield glass protection. It is said to support 800nits peak manual brightness, 1,300nits global peak brightness and 1,800 nits local peak brightness. With the developer mode, the display is claimed to support up to 3,840Hz high-frequency PWM dimming and 2,160Hz by default. The tipster added that the screen will be responsive to oily hand touches.

For optics, the Vivo Y300 5G in China will carry a 50-megapixel 1/2.76-inch Samsung S5KJNS primary rear sensor alongside a 2-megapixel 1/5-inch Galcore GC02M1 depth sensor, according to the tipster. The front camera is expected to hold an 8-megapixel 1/4-inch OmniVision OV08D10 sensor.

The company has confirmed that the Vivo Y300 5G will launch in China with a 6,500mAh battery. The tipster suggests that the handset will support 44W wired fast charging. The phone is expected to pack a triple speaker unit, including AAC 1326D, AAC 1116B, and Goertek 0809, with 4.5W output. It is confirmed to support a 3D panoramic audio experience.

For security, the Chinese version of the Vivo Y300 5G will carry an in-display short-focus fingerprint sensor, the tipster claims. Connectivity options are expected to include Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.4. The phone is expected to have an IP64 rating dust and splash resistance.

The Vivo Y300 5G is tipped to be offered in China in Qingsong, Ruixue White, and Xingdiaon Black (translated from Chinese) shades. The Qingsong variant has been teased officially and is confirmed to have a 7.79mm thin profile. The two remaining options are expected to measure 7.85mm in thickness and weigh 199.9g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Y300 5G

Vivo Y300 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo Y300 5G, Vivo Y300 5G Chinese variant, Vivo Y300 5G China launch, Vivo Y300 5G features, Vivo, Vivo Y300 series
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8s Elite SoC, 1.5K Resolution Display, More
US President-Elect Donald Trump Says US Will 'Do Something Great With Crypto' at NYSE

Related Stories

Vivo Y300 5G Key Features Leaked Ahead of China Launch; Said to Get MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 14x 5G Battery, Charging Details Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  2. Sookshma Darshini OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed
  3. Poco X7 5G Design Renders, Colour Options, Key Features Surface Online
  4. Redmi Note 14 5G Series First Sale Starts Today in India
  5. Huawei Mate X6 Foldable With 6.45-Inch Outer Display Launched Globally
  6. Samsung Unveils Its Moohan XR Headset to Rival the Apple Vision Pro
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Phi-4 Open-Source Small Language Model Introduced; Claimed to Outperform Gemini 1.5 Pro
  2. JWST Discovers Jupiter-Mass Binary Objects in Orion Nebula, Offering New Clues
  3. Vivo Y300 5G Key Features Leaked Ahead of China Launch; Said to Get MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC
  4. Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8s Elite SoC, 1.5K Resolution Display, More
  5. Samsung Unveils Moohan Android XR Headset to Compete With Apple Vision Pro in 2025
  6. US President-Elect Donald Trump Says US Will 'Do Something Great With Crypto' at NYSE
  7. Drought-Stressed Plants Emit Sounds That Guide Moth Egg-Laying Choices
  8. ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode With Vision Rolling Out to Paid Subscribers
  9. Skoda and Volkswagen Cars May Be Susceptible to Hacking Due to Infotainment System Vulnerabilities
  10. Naughty Dog Reveals Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, a New Sci-Fi Franchise for PS5
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »