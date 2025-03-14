Technology News
Life on Mars? Studies Suggest Bacteria-Like Organisms Could Exist

New studies suggest Mars could have once hosted microbial life, similar to Earth's extremophiles.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 March 2025 11:00 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay/sbtlneet

Highlights
  • Scientists explore Mars for microbial life similar to Earth’s bacteria
  • Extremophiles on Earth show survival in harsh environments
  • Research suggests Mars' past conditions may have supported microbes
The search for extraterrestrial life continues, with Mars remaining a primary focus due to its geological features and past evidence of water. While no living organisms have been found, compounds and minerals suggest conditions that may have once supported microbial life. Scientists are also investigating other locations, including the icy moons of Jupiter and Saturn, which are believed to contain vast subsurface oceans. The study of extremophiles—organisms thriving in extreme environments on Earth—has further expanded possibilities for where life could exist beyond our planet.

Exploring Mars and Beyond

As reported, according to research on Mars' surface, data from NASA's Perseverance and Curiosity rovers indicate that the planet's past climate may have been suitable for microbial life. Despite its current barren landscape, interest remains high due to the discovery of organic molecules. Beyond Mars, celestial bodies such as Europa and Enceladus are being closely studied. These moons contain subsurface oceans beneath thick ice layers, where conditions may allow for microbial survival. Over 5,500 exoplanets have also been identified, with a select few considered potentially habitable.

Life in Extreme Environments

The possibility of life in extreme conditions gained momentum after the discovery of thermophilic bacteria in Yellowstone National Park's hot springs. Microorganisms have since been found in highly acidic rivers, deep-sea trenches, and even within human bodies. These findings have reshaped theories about the limits of life and influenced the study of extraterrestrial habitability.

Microbial Life in the Human Stomach

Research conducted by Australian doctors Barry Marshall and Robin Warren in the 1980s led to the identification of Helicobacter pylori, a bacterium thriving in the highly acidic environment of the human stomach. Their findings, which earned them the 2005 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, demonstrated that life can persist in conditions once thought uninhabitable. The study of such microbes continues to inform the search for life in extreme environments beyond Earth.

Further reading: Mars, Life on Mars, Microbial Life, Astrobiology, Space Exploration, NASA, Extremophiles, Mars Research, Alien Life
