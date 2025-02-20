Technology News
Scientists Detect Rising Microplastics in Human Brains, Study Raises Concerns

Research shows increasing microplastic accumulation in human brains, but experts urge caution over study methods.

Updated: 20 February 2025 23:00 IST
Photo Credit: Freepik/frimufilms

Highlights
  • Microplastics detected in human brain tissue, study reveals
  • Concerns rise as microplastic levels increase over recent years
  • Experts question findings, calling for more research on health risks
A rise in microplastic contamination in human brain tissue has been reported, with findings indicating an increase over recent years. Concerns about potential health impacts have been raised, as microplastics and nanoplastics have been detected in significant amounts. Research suggests that individuals with dementia had even higher concentrations, though the causation remains unclear. While the presence of these particles has been established, debates around research methodology and the accuracy of findings continue within the scientific community.

Study Highlights Rising Microplastic Levels

According to a study published in Nature Medicine on February 3, the concentration of microplastics in human brain tissue has risen by approximately 50 percent between 2016 and 2024. Researchers found that in those who had died with dementia, microplastic levels were nearly six times higher than in individuals without the condition. Comparisons with samples dating from 1997 to 2013 showed a continuous rise in microplastic accumulation over time.

The study examined brain, liver, and kidney tissue from 28 people who died in 2016 and 24 individuals from 2024. The highest concentrations were found in brain tissue, with microplastic levels ranging from seven to 30 times greater than in the kidney and liver. The presence of polyethylene, commonly used in food packaging, was most notable, accounting for 75 percent of the detected plastics.

Potential Impact on Brain Health

In an email to Live Science, study co-author Matthew Campen, a toxicologist at the University of New Mexico, stated that the accumulation of microplastics could potentially disrupt blood flow in brain capillaries or interfere with neural connections. While concerns about links to dementia exist, no direct causation has been established.

Concerns Over Research Methods

Skepticism regarding the study's methodology has been expressed by some scientists. Speaking to Live Science, Oliver Jones, a professor of chemistry at RMIT University in Melbourne, questioned whether the results were biologically plausible. He pointed out that the main analytical method used, pyrolysis-gas chromatography-mass spectrometry, might have led to overestimated plastic concentrations due to interference from brain fats.

Despite these concerns, toxicologist Emma Kasteel from Utrecht University, in a statement to Live Science, stated that while the exact levels may be uncertain, the confirmed presence of microplastics in the brain warrants further investigation.

Further reading: Microplastics, Brain Health, Scientific Study, Human Health, Pollution, Dementia, Environmental Impact
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
