Microplastics Could Be Changing Earth’s Climate, Reveals New Study

Microplastics in the atmosphere could impact cloud formation, weather, and precipitation patterns, according to new research.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 November 2024 18:00 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/NASA

Microplastics in the air may alter clouds, affecting weather and climate.

Highlights
  • Airborne microplastics may influence climate dynamics significantly
  • Penn State study links microplastics to changes in cloud formation
  • Findings reveal potential climate impacts of airborne plastic particles
Scientists at Penn State University have identified that microplastics present in the atmosphere could be influencing the Earth's climate. A study published in Environmental Science and Technology: Air reveals that these tiny plastic particles may act as ice nucleating agents within clouds, impacting precipitation, weather, and possibly even aviation. Although the precise effects remain unclear, the findings highlight the possibility of microplastics playing an underestimated role in climate dynamics.

Microplastics Detected in Remote and Extreme Locations

As per the study, Microplastics—particles less than five millimetres in size—have been found globally, from deep ocean trenches to high-altitude clouds. Penn State's research now adds that airborne microplastics, found even in remote mountain regions, may contribute to climate change by altering cloud structures. Professor Miriam Freedman, a senior author and chemistry professor at Penn State, stated that the study underscores the need to understand microplastics' interactions with the atmospheric system, especially in cloud formation processes.

Laboratory Analysis Reveals Microplastic Behaviour in Ice Formation

The study further mentions that in the experiments, the research team examined how four types of microplastics—low-density polyethylene (LDPE), polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and polyethylene terephthalate (PET)—affect ice formation. The particles were reported to suspended in water droplets and cooled, revealing that microplastic-laden droplets froze at higher temperatures compared to those without. Lead author Heidi Busse, a Penn State graduate researcher, reported that the presence of microplastics allowed freezing at up to 10 degrees warmer, signifying that such particles could promote cloud ice nucleation at milder temperatures.

Implications for Climate Patterns and Precipitation

While the full impact of microplastics on climate remains uncertain, Dr. Freedman suggests they may alter precipitation patterns by influencing cloud properties. In areas with high microplastic levels, water dispersal among many particles could result in smaller droplets, delaying rainfall but potentially leading to heavier precipitation once droplets coalesce.

Environmental Ageing and Future Research Directions

Environmental factors, such as exposure to sunlight and atmospheric chemicals, also appear to affect microplastics' ice-forming potential, with aged PVC showing increased nucleation ability. Future research will focus on additives in plastics, which could reveal further effects on Earth's climate.

 

Further reading: Microplastics, Climate Change, Atmospheric Science, Weather Patterns, Environmental Research, Penn State University
