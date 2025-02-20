The much-anticipated continuation of Bobby Deol's crime drama, Aashram Season 3 Part 2, has finally received an official release date. Following the gripping events of the previous installment, the series is set to return with new episodes that promise heightened tension, power struggles, and unexpected twists. Viewers will witness the downfall of Baba Nirala, as the saga of crime and betrayal unfolds further.

When and Where to Watch Aashram Season 3 Part 2

The latest season of Aashram will be available for streaming on MX Player from February 27, 2025. The platform will provide free access to the series, continuing its tradition of delivering high-stakes drama without a subscription fee.

Official Trailer and Plot of Aashram Season 3 Part 2

The newly released trailer offers a glimpse into the escalating conflict within the Aashram. Baba Nirala, played by Bobby Deol, finds himself imprisoned as his empire begins to crumble. With his downfall, Bhopa Swami seizes control, while Pammi seeks to reclaim her lost position. The struggle for power intensifies as alliances shift, and betrayal lurks at every turn. The upcoming episodes will explore whether Baba Nirala can regain his influence or if this marks the end of his reign.

Cast and Crew of Aashram Season 3 Part 2

Bobby Deol reprises his role as Baba Nirala, joined by Aaditi Pohankar as Pammi, Chandan Roy Sanyal as Bhopa Swami, and Darshan Kumar in a key role. The ensemble also features Tridha Choudhury, Sachin Shroff, Anurita Jha, and Rajeev Siddhartha. National Award-winning filmmaker Prakash Jha remains at the helm, overseeing direction and production under Prakash Jha Productions. The screenplay has been written by Madhvi Bhatt, Sanjay Masoom, and Avinash Kumar, ensuring a continuation of the show's signature storytelling style.