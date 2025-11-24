Sasivadane OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Telugu Romantic Drama Online?

Technology News
Sasivadane is a Telugu movie set in a scenic backdrop, featuring the love story between the two lead actors, Rakshit and Komalee, whose tale evolves from love to passion to war.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 November 2025 20:41 IST
Photo Credit: Sun NXT

Telugu romantic film Sasivadane, about love and passion, streams on SunNXT from November 24

Highlights
  • A romantic love story set in the Godavari region
  • Their beautiful chemistry of love and passion takes a hard turn
  • The story explores innocence, love and pain as their relationship faces
Sasivadane is a Telugu romantic movie written and directed by Sai Mohan Ubbana. Rakshit Atluri and Komalee Prasad are seen in the lead roles, showing their love, set in the beautiful backdrop of Konaseema, showcasing their timeless love, innocence, and their journey through pain, the movie released in theaters on October 10 and is now set for its OTT release on SunNXT on November 28. The following articles provide information about the cast, plot and other details below.

When and Where to Watch Sasivadane

The Telugu romantic movie Sasivadane, following its theatrical run with positive reviews, is now set for its OTT release on November 28 on Sun NXT.

Official Trailer and Plot 

The trailer of Sasivadane depicts a love story set in the scenic Godavari region, which eventually turns into a war of love.The plot, however, is set against the backdrop of Rakshit and Komalee's love; their passion is matched by its own set of hurdles. Even though the glimpses of the movie shown in the trailer reveal the couple's chemistry, they then transition into scenes of conflict, hinting at a dramatic struggle to protect their relationship—a beautiful story set in the rural areas of Konaseema and Amalapuram, in the Godavari region. 

Cast and Crew

Directed and written by Sai Mohan Ubbana, the movie stars Rakshit Altluri, Komalee Prasad, Sriman, and many others. 

Reception 

Sasivadane is a romantic Telugu movie that showcases the journey of lovers Rakshit and Komalee, who are deeply in love, and you can witness their passion, pain, and dramatic struggles. It currently has no IMDb rating.
 

Comments

