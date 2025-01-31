Mysterious icy objects thousands of light years away have been identified, leaving astronomers uncertain about their nature. The discovery was made through observations spanning several years, with initial detections dating back to data collected between 2006 and 2011. Recent findings have only deepened the mystery, with researchers noting that the objects are not consistent with known celestial bodies. The structures appear to be composed of ice and gas, positioned in an outer region of the Milky Way where star formation is uncommon. Their size, composition, and location have raised questions about their origin and classification.

Observations and Findings

According to the study published on arXiv, Takashi Shimonishi from the University of Tokyo, alongside Itsuki Sakon and Takashi Onaka from Niigata University, analysed the data from the AKARI space telescope and the ALMA array in Chile. The two objects were first recorded in AKARI's infrared data, with follow-up observations later conducted using ALMA. Despite additional findings, their exact nature remains undetermined.

As reported by phys.org, Both objects are estimated to be approximately 10 times the size of the solar system, which is considered unusually small for gas clouds. Infrared analysis has shown absorption patterns consistent with young stellar objects or background stars obscured by dense clouds. However, their location far from typical star-forming regions contradicts this possibility.

Distance and Composition Anomalies

Conflicting distance measurements have added to the uncertainty. One data source places one object at 6,500 light years away, while another suggests a distance of 30,000 light years. The second object is consistently measured at around 43,700 light-years away. These discrepancies have complicated efforts to classify them.

The gas surrounding both structures has been identified primarily as silicon dioxide, with traces of carbon dioxide. The ratio resembles that found in young stars, but no definitive conclusions have been drawn. Researchers anticipate that future observations using the James Webb Space Telescope may provide more clarity on their composition and origins.