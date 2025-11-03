Vivo X300 series was launched globally last week, and the company is reportedly preparing to launch the Vivo S50 series in China in the coming weeks. The lineup is expected to include at least two models, namely the Vivo S50 and S50 Pro Mini, succeeding the Vivo S30 and Vivo 30 Pro Mini, which were unveiled in May. A recent report claims that two new Vivo phones believed to be part of this series received approval from China's State Radio Regulation (SRRC), suggesting an imminent launch.

Vivo S50, Vivo S50 Pro Mini Reportedly Clear Radio Certification

Citing an unnamed tipster, a Gizmochina report claims that two upcoming Vivo smartphones with model numbers V2527A and V2528A have been spotted on the SRRC website. These models are said to be part of the S50 series. They could be the purported Vivo S50 and Vivo S50 Pro Mini. However, the certification listings do not provide any insight into key features of the rumoured devices.

Vivo's upcoming S50 series is expected to debut in China later this month, positioning itself against the Oppo Reno 15 and Honor 500 lineups, both likely to launch around the same time. The series will reportedly include the base Vivo S50 and the Vivo S50 Pro Mini, both running on Android 16 with OriginOS 6 on top.

The standard Vivo S50 is rumoured to feature a 6.59-inch flat 1.5K OLED display. It may sport a sleek metal middle frame and a triple rear camera system, which may include a periscope telephoto lens. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset is expected to power the handset.

The Vivo S50 Pro Mini, on the other hand, is expected to offer a more compact 6.31-inch flat OLED screen, also with 1.5K resolution. It will reportedly be equipped with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC and a battery larger than the 6,040mAh unit found in the Vivo X300. Like the base model, it is said to come with a triple camera setup with a periscope telephoto lens for enhanced zoom capabilities.