Lava Agni 4 is now confirmed to be launched in India and global markets on November 20. The company officially confirmed the launch date via a social media post. The successor to the Lava Agni 3 5G, which was launched in October 2024, is also teased to be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset. On Saturday, Lava also teased that the upcoming smartphone will feature a dual rear camera setup, although the details of the sensors were not disclosed to the public.

Lava Agni 4 to Be Launched on November 20

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of Lava Mobiles announced that the next iteration in the Agni series will be launched on November 20. The launch date announcement was also accompanied by a teaser of the processor that will be powering the device. Without revealing the exact chipset, the company shared a Dimensity logo.

Previous reports have claimed that the upcoming smartphone could be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset paired with UFS 4.0 storage. The choice of chipset would also explain why the company used the tagline “Performance, without excuses” for the processor reveal.

On November 1, the company also teased the rear camera setup on the Lava Agni 4 in an X post. A picture of the handset was shared with a horizontal pill-shaped dual camera module, marking a stark departure from its predecessor's triple camera layout. The AGNI branding has been added in the middle of the two lenses.

Beyond this, a Lava smartphone with the model number LBP1071A was spotted on the IECEE certification website. As per the details shared in the listing, the smartphone is backed by a 7,000mAh lithium polymer battery. While it cannot be said for certain that this listing corresponds to the Lava Agni 4, there is some likelihood, given the timing. If the listing indeed belongs to the upcoming handset, it will be a jump from the Agni 3's 5,000mAh battery.

Apart from this, reports have also claimed that the Lava Agni 4 could feature a 6.78-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and might be priced at Rs. 25,000 in India.