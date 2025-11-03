Apple retail stores are reportedly preparing for an event that generally indicates that the company is preparing for a new launch. As per the report, the event is called “overnight,” an exercise where the store employees change product placements and refresh product displays after the store closes. This typically happens when the store has to set up new products for sale the next day. This “overnight” event took place on September 19, when the iPhone 17 went on sale, and again on October 22, when the M5-powered MacBook Pro arrived in the stores.

Apple's Offline Stores Reportedly Gear Up for Overnight on November 12

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claimed on the Power On newsletter that Apple retail stores have received instructions for a similar overnight to prepare the outlets for November 12. This means the same exercise will be conducted on November 11 after the store officially closes in the evening. Typically, this would hint that the company is about to launch another new product in a week.

However, the Cupertino-based tech giant has not announced any new launches so far. No such end-of-the-year events have been reported by the tipsters either. So, why has Apple told its in-store employees to refresh the product placements? Gurman says it is to prepare for the Holiday season.

During the Q3 earnings call, where Apple became the third company to break into the $4 trillion (roughly Rs. 354 lakh crore) market capitalisation milestone, CEO Tim Cook said, “We are excited to be sharing our most extraordinary lineup of products as we head into the holiday season.” This likely means that employees will be setting the stores up with new thematic showcases and decorations.

However, that is not the only possibility. As per the report, the Apple TV streaming devices and HomePod mini are two such product lines that are expected to get an upgrade soon. It is said that these devices will receive new chipsets and in-house wireless components. The likelihood of these devices being refreshed comes from their reduced availability within the stores, Gurman claimed.

So, there is a small possibility that Cook's statement and the overnight planned for the November 12 store opening are related to this launch. Gurman claims these product launches should not be far off, but it is not confirmed whether they will be launched on the stated date or on a later date.