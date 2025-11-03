Technology News
English Edition

Another Launch? Apple Retail Stores to Reportedly Get New Product Displays Soon

Apple retail stores are reportedly preparing for an event called “overnight,” which follows after a launch event.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 3 November 2025 09:29 IST
Another Launch? Apple Retail Stores to Reportedly Get New Product Displays Soon

During overnight, the Apple staff changes product placements and refreshes store displays

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Overnight is often a signal that Apple is adding new products
  • Apple CEO reportedly hinted at this change for November 12
  • This year, it is said to be related to setting up stores for Christmas
Advertisement

Apple retail stores are reportedly preparing for an event that generally indicates that the company is preparing for a new launch. As per the report, the event is called “overnight,” an exercise where the store employees change product placements and refresh product displays after the store closes. This typically happens when the store has to set up new products for sale the next day. This “overnight” event took place on September 19, when the iPhone 17 went on sale, and again on October 22, when the M5-powered MacBook Pro arrived in the stores.

Apple's Offline Stores Reportedly Gear Up for Overnight on November 12

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claimed on the Power On newsletter that Apple retail stores have received instructions for a similar overnight to prepare the outlets for November 12. This means the same exercise will be conducted on November 11 after the store officially closes in the evening. Typically, this would hint that the company is about to launch another new product in a week.

However, the Cupertino-based tech giant has not announced any new launches so far. No such end-of-the-year events have been reported by the tipsters either. So, why has Apple told its in-store employees to refresh the product placements? Gurman says it is to prepare for the Holiday season.

During the Q3 earnings call, where Apple became the third company to break into the $4 trillion (roughly Rs. 354 lakh crore) market capitalisation milestone, CEO Tim Cook said, “We are excited to be sharing our most extraordinary lineup of products as we head into the holiday season.” This likely means that employees will be setting the stores up with new thematic showcases and decorations.

However, that is not the only possibility. As per the report, the Apple TV streaming devices and HomePod mini are two such product lines that are expected to get an upgrade soon. It is said that these devices will receive new chipsets and in-house wireless components. The likelihood of these devices being refreshed comes from their reduced availability within the stores, Gurman claimed.

So, there is a small possibility that Cook's statement and the overnight planned for the November 12 store opening are related to this launch. Gurman claims these product launches should not be far off, but it is not confirmed whether they will be launched on the stated date or on a later date.

iPhone 17

iPhone 17

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Transformative and brighter ProMotion display
  • Powerful performance
  • Meaningful camera upgrades
  • More value-for-money
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • iOS 26 has glitches
  • Ineffective anti-reflective coating
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Apple A19
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1206x2622 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Retail Store, Apple Launch
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
OnePlus Unveils OP Gaming Core Technology With HyperRendering and OP FPS Max for OnePlus 15 Series

Related Stories

Another Launch? Apple Retail Stores to Reportedly Get New Product Displays Soon
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Could Launch on This Date
  2. ISRO's 'Bahubali' Rocket Lifts India's Heaviest Satellite Yet
  3. You Might See New Product Displays at Apple Retail Stores On This Date
  4. Lava Agni 4 Will Be Launched on This Date
  5. Apple's iOS 26.1 May Launch on This Date, Followed By iOS 26.2 Beta Rollout
  6. One Piece: Into the Grand Line OTT Release Date Revealed: What You Need to Know
  7. Apple's Revamped Siri Could Be Equipped With This AI Model From Google
  8. Scientists Stunned as Earth's Magnetosphere Shows Reversed Electric Charge Patterns
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Date Leaked; Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Expected to Launch: Report
  2. ISRO Launches India’s Heaviest CMS-03 GEO Communication Satellite
  3. Apple Said to Equip Revamped Siri With Gemini-Based AI Model Developed in Collaboration With Google
  4. Lava Agni 4 Launch Date Confirmed, Teased to Feature a MediaTek Dimensity Chip
  5. Apple’s iOS 26.1 Launch Expected This Week Followed By iOS 26.2 Beta Rollout: Report
  6. Another Launch? Apple Retail Stores to Reportedly Get New Product Displays Soon
  7. OnePlus Unveils OP Gaming Core Technology With HyperRendering and OP FPS Max for OnePlus 15 Series
  8. Hubble Observes Massive Stellar Eruption from EK Draconis, Hinting at Life’s Origins
  9. Scientists Detect Hidden Magnetic Waves That Could Explain the Sun’s Mysterious Heat
  10. Scientists Propose Space-Based Carbon-Neutral Data Centres for Sustainable Computing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »