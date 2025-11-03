Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Date Leaked; Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Expected to Launch: Report

Here's when we expect the Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra to be launched by the South Korean smartphone maker.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 November 2025 11:16 IST
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Date Leaked; Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Expected to Launch: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (pictured) was launched on January 22, 2025

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra might offer S-Pen support
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup could include three phones
  • The company has yet to confirm the specifications
Samsung will host its Galaxy Unpacked event slightly later than initially expected, at the end of February, according to a report citing people familiar with the company's plans. The South Korean smartphone maker's “AI-focused” event could will reportedly take place in San Francisco. The purported Samsung Galaxy S26 series, which is expected to comprise the Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra, is expected to be unveiled during the company's next hardware launch event. This comes days after the key specifications of the entire upcoming handset lineup were leaked, giving us a peek at what it might offer.

Samsung's Next Galaxy Unpacked Event Could be Held in February 2026

Citing people familiar with the matter, the South Korean publication Monday Today (translated from Korean) revealed that the tech giant will host its Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco on February 25, 2026. During the event, the company is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. The report added that the company has already begun preparing for the launch event, which is still months away.

A Samsung official reportedly told the publication that since “San Francisco has emerged as the centre of AI” (translated from Korean), the Californian city would be the “perfect location” for Samsung. This could mean that the tech giant could be planning to launch new AI-powered features. If true, this would be Samsung's first event in San Francisco in three years, the last being held in the city in 2023.

Interestingly, Samsung usually hosts its Galaxy Unpacked events at either the end of January or the start of February. The reported change in the launch schedule is said to be due to “product lineup adjustment”. Earlier reports had highlighted that the South Korean company was initially planning to launch the Galaxy S26 Pro instead of the standard Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Edge in place of the Galaxy S26+. However, due to the poor sales performance of the Galaxy S25 Edge, Samsung reportedly cancelled its plans to rebrand the handsets.

All three Galaxy S26 series phones are expected to be powered by Samsung's proprietary Exynos 2600 chip in select markets, which is reportedly built on a 2nm process. In other regions, it could be equipped with Qualcomm's 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. Moreover, recently, the key specifications of the Galaxy S26 series surfaced online.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra might sport a 6.9-inch Quad HD M14 OLED display, while offering a new AI-enabled privacy-screen feature. It might pack a 5,400mAh battery. The purported flagship phone could feature a quad rear camera setup, with an improved 200-megapixel primary shooter, an updated ultrawide camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 5X optical zoom capabilities, and lastly, either a 12-megapixel 1/2.55-inch 3x camera or a 50-megapixel 3x camera.

On the other hand, the standard Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ will reportedly feature 6.3-inch and 6.7-inch Quad HD M14 OLED displays, respectively. Both phones might offer triple rear camera units, headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 12-megapixel 3X telephoto camera. They might carry 4,300mAh and 4,900mAh batteries, respectively.

Comments

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Apple Said to Equip Revamped Siri With Gemini-Based AI Model Developed in Collaboration With Google

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Date Leaked; Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Expected to Launch: Report
