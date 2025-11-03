OnePlus on Monday announced its proprietary gaming technology, dubbed OP Gaming Core, to tackle the challenges of mobile gaming. It is claimed to combine chip-level optimisations with hardware and software tools to deliver improved control, responsiveness, and stability during mobile gaming. A key part of this is the new OP Gaming Core technology, which leverages the OnePlus CPU Scheduler to maintain a stable 120fps experience in popular games. It is supported by the new OnePlus Performance Tri-Chip, which integrates three physical chips, and OP FPS Max, a high-frame-rate gaming solution.

OP Gaming Core Technology

As per OnePlus, the OP Gaming Core is a chip-level technology developed with more than 20,000 lines of original code that reconstructs the delivery of gaming performance at the hardware level. It is said to operate at the foundational level of Android and is supported by 254 gaming-optimisation patents.

The new gaming technologies will be available on the upcoming OnePlus 15 series, as per the brand.

At the heart of the OP Gaming Core technology is the OnePlus CPU Scheduler. The brand said that it adds intelligent computing resource allocation and replaces the Completely Fair Scheduler (CFS). This solution carries out a systematic analysis of gaming workloads to identify and optimise the potential load points hampering critical task execution. Using this approach, it is claimed to reduce CPU instructions for key tasks by up to 22.74 percent.

Leveraging the CPU Scheduler, devices equipped with the OP Gaming Core technology, such as the upcoming OnePlus 15, will offer per-frame power consumption control and a stable 120fps experience in popular games, OnePlus claimed. It is also said to improve the power efficiency and thermal management, along with reducing the frame rate fluctuations.

OnePlus also announced Next-Gen HyperRendering, a solution that is said to reconstruct the GPU pipeline and achieve an 80 percent improvement in per-frame rendering efficiency using optimised Vulkan driver-layer instruction logic. Its inclusion results in the reduction of the additional latency from frame interpolation to near-zero.

OnePlus Tri-Chip

OnePlus' OP Gaming Core technology is claimed to be complemented by the new Performance Tri-Chip. It is a chip-level hardware solution that comprises the performance, touch-response, and Wi-Fi Chip G2. As per the company, the Performance Tri-Chip is built on the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The dedicated touch response chip is claimed to accelerate touch processing offloaded from the SoC. It supports a 330Hz touch sampling rate and a 3200Hz instantaneous sampling rate.

Meanwhile, the Wi-Fi Chip G2 is equipped with advanced RF modules, SmartLink, and other algorithms. OnePlus said that it can help improve network connectivity in weak signal environments by optimising connection stability and reducing stutter, leading to a smoother gameplay experience.

Along with the Performance Tri-Chip, OnePlus also unveiled a high-frame-rate gaming solution called OP FPS Max. It features a customised 165Hz display along with native 165fps support. Here, the OP Gaming Core technology is claimed to provide chip-level optimisation, while the Performance Tri-Chip delivers improved touch response and better connectivity.

As per OnePlus, this technology is already being used to deliver 165fps gameplay across popular titles and will get support for more games and industry partnerships in the future.