Hubble and Chandra Telescopes Spot Strange Tilted Black Hole in Galaxy NGC 5084

NASA’s Hubble and Chandra telescopes reveal a sideways black hole in NGC 5084, sparking new theories about cosmic events

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 December 2024 13:03 IST
Photo Credit: NASA/STScI

The sideways black hole was discovered in the galaxy NGC 5084

Highlights
  • Strange tilted black hole found in galaxy NGC 5084
  • X-ray plumes point to galaxy collision theory
  • Hubble and Chandra reveal black hole’s odd alignment
In findings shared through The Astrophysical Journal, NASA scientists have uncovered an extraordinary black hole in galaxy NGC 5084. Located around 80 million light-years away in the constellation Virgo, the black hole has been observed lying at a 90-degree tilt relative to the galactic plane. Using archival data from the Chandra X-ray Observatory and imagery from the Hubble Space Telescope, the research team identified twin plasma plumes forming a striking "X" shape, an unprecedented phenomenon in astronomical observations, as per reports.

Unusual Discovery Sparks Investigation

As per a report by Space.com, the discovery was attributed to a novel image analysis method, known as Selective Amplification of Ultra Noisy Astronomical Signal (SAUNAS), enabling researchers to detect faint X-ray emissions. The study team noted this departure from the typical spherical distribution of X-rays, indicating a significant and previously undetected event in the galaxy's history.

Dr Pamela Marcum, an astrophysicist at NASA's Ames Research Center, explained in a statement, that the unusual cross-shaped structure of the X-ray plumes, coupled with the tilted dusty disk, provides unique insights into the galaxy's past.

A Cosmic Collision Hypothesised

Further analysis through the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) confirmed the presence of a dusty ring at the galactic core, rotated in alignment with the black hole's tilt. The alignment and structural anomalies suggest that NGC 5084 may have experienced a collision with another galaxy, generating plasma outflows above and below its plane.

Dr Alejandro Serrano Borlaff, also from Ames Research Center, stated that the combination of observations across multiple wavelengths revealed the dynamic and transformative events that have shaped this galaxy.

This discovery underscores the potential of archived data, dating back decades, when combined with modern processing techniques. Researchers anticipate that ongoing studies will unravel more details about the violent event that altered NGC 5084's structure and orientation.

 

Ursid Meteor Shower: Best Viewing Tips for 2024

