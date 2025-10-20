Technology News
English Edition

NASA Experiment Shows Martian Ice Could Preserve Signs of Ancient Life

NASA experiments show amino acids can endure millions of years frozen in Mars-like ice.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 October 2025 23:35 IST
NASA Experiment Shows Martian Ice Could Preserve Signs of Ancient Life

Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona/Texas A&M University

NASA finds biomolecules can endure millions of years in Mars-like ice

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Lab tests reveal amino acids can survive millions of years in ice
  • Pure ice shields biomolecules from harsh Martian radiation exposure
  • Future Mars missions may target frozen layers for life detection
Advertisement

In a recent report, it has been proposed that remnants of the ancient life as we know them may be trapped beneath the frozen surface of Mars. In test conditions, researchers had frozen the bacterial cells in pure water ice during Mars like conditions and subjected them to high doses of radiation. Amazingly, they discovered that the protein molecules (amino acids) were still viable tens of millions of years when they are isolated in pure ice.

Lab Tests Simulate Martian Ice

According to the study, scientists froze E. coli bacteria in two scenarios: a block of pure water ice and a similar block mixed with Martian soil. Both were cooled to roughly -60°F (-51°C) and bombarded with radiation matching 50 million years on Mars.

In the pure ice, over 10% of the amino acids survived this simulated exposure, but in the soil-bearing samples nearly all organic molecules decayed. In other words, pure ice protected the biomolecules, while minerals allowed radiation damage to spread.

Implications for Mars Exploration

 According to the study by lead researcher Alexander Pavlov of NASA, pure ice, or the ice-rich areas adjacent to the surface, are considered ideal in the search of preserved biomolecules. The reason behind this is that a lot of the ice on Mars is relatively recent (most of it being less than 2 million years old), thus any ancient organics caught within ice would be preserved.

These ice reserves will probably be the focus of future missions with exercises or scoops, and the frozen layers of Mars will be the time capsules of its life.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: NASA, Mars, Space
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
NASA Confirms Brightening Comet SWAN Could Be Visible With Binoculars: When and Where to See It
Diwali 2025 Wishes, Quotes, Images, Wallpapers, WhatsApp & Facebook Status to Share With Friends and Family

Related Stories

NASA Experiment Shows Martian Ice Could Preserve Signs of Ancient Life
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15: Everything We Know Ahead of Its Upcoming Launch in China
  2. We Live in Time OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Andrew Garfield Starrer
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Experiment Shows Martian Ice Could Preserve Signs of Ancient Life
  2. MIT Detects Traces of a Lost ‘Proto Earth’ Deep Beneath Our Planet’s Surface
  3. Astronomers Detect Heavy Water in Planet-Forming Disk Around Young Star
  4. Global Projects Aim to Save Sinking Cities From Rising Seas and Climate Change
  5. NASA Confirms Brightening Comet SWAN Could Be Visible With Binoculars: When and Where to See It
  6. We Live in Time OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh Romance
  7. Imbam Is Now Streaming Online: Know Everything About This Deepak Parambol Starrer Malayali Drama
  8. Mysterious Asteroid Impact Found in Australia, But the Crater is Missing
  9. Thanal Comes to OTT: Everything You Need to Know About This Tamil Action Thriller
  10. Madam Sengupta Is Now Streaming: Know Where to Watch This Bangla Crime Thriller
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »