Technology News
English Edition

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Mission Finds Stardust in Asteroid Bennu Older Than the Solar System

OSIRIS-REx samples from Bennu contain stardust older than the Sun, preserving clues to the solar system’s earliest history.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 September 2025 19:21 IST
NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Mission Finds Stardust in Asteroid Bennu Older Than the Solar System

Photo Credit: NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona

A close up of the asteroid Bennu

Highlights
  • Stardust grains in Bennu predate the Sun itself
  • Tiny particles hold fingerprints of ancient stars
  • Bennu preserves rare clues to solar system origins
Advertisement

In September 2025, scientists announced a surprising discovery: NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission — which collected samples from asteroid Bennu in 2020 — found tiny grains of stardust older than our Sun. These presolar grains make Bennu a “time capsule” of the early solar system. Along with ancient organic compounds from interstellar space, the Bennu material carries direct clues about the birth of our solar system and even the stars that exploded long ago. Researchers note that Bennu has preserved clues about the solar system's very earliest days.

Stardust Older Than the Sun

According to a trio of recently published papers, scientists analysed Bennu's rocks with powerful microscopes and chemical detectors, finding minuscule presolar grains — specks of dust from stars that existed before our Sun. These grains are smaller than a micrometer and carry unusual chemical fingerprints from the nuclear reactions in their parent stars.

In one study, researchers reported “we found stardust grains with compositions that predate the solar system”. In other words, Bennu contains direct samples of ancient stardust. These grains act like fossils from long-dead stars, revealing how their material was scattered into the early solar system.

Why Bennu Matters

NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft traveled to Bennu, mapped its surface for a year, and in 2020 collected a rock sample. Bringing these samples to Earth allows scientists to analyze them in detail. Researchers say this gave “very valuable geological context that we cannot get from meteorites,” and that “we could only get the answers we got because of the samples”.

Most meteorites burn up or lose context, so Bennu's pristine material is rare. By studying it in labs, scientists can directly test how planets built up from this stardust. In fact, Bennu has “preserved clues about the earliest days of our solar system”

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: NASA, Asteroid, Sun, Solar System, Space, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google NotebookLM Gets Four New Audio Overviews Formats With New AI Voices
Motorola Edge 60 Neo Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Imminent Launch

Related Stories

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Mission Finds Stardust in Asteroid Bennu Older Than the Solar System
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Neo Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Imminent Launch
  2. iPhone 17 Pro Max Redesigned Camera Module, Foldable iPhone Timeline Leaked
  3. This iPhone 17 Model Will Reportedly Get More Expensive
  4. Oppo A5i Pro 5G Launched With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera
#Latest Stories
  1. Itel A90 Limited Edition Launched in India With MIL-STD-810H Durability: Price, Specifications
  2. OKX Faces EUR 2.25 Million Fine By Dutch National Bank for Operating Without Registration
  3. NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Mission Finds Stardust in Asteroid Bennu Older Than the Solar System
  4. Swiggy and Zomato Raise Platform Fees to Up to Rs. 15 Amidst Rise in Festival-Related Demand
  5. IFA 2025: Acer Predator Helios 18P AI (2025) Launched Alongside Refreshed Orion, Nitro Series Laptops
  6. India Tops Global Crypto Adoption Index for Third Consecutive Year
  7. Acer Swift Air 16 With Up to AMD Ryzen AI 7 CPU Launched Alongside Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 at IFA 2025
  8. Amazon Launches AI-Powered Lens Live Feature With Ability to Scan Products, Show Real-Time Matches
  9. iPhone 17 Pro to Get More Expensive This Year; No Price Hike for iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max: Report
  10. Motorola Edge 60 Neo Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Imminent Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »