Technology News
English Edition

Astronomers Propose Rectangular Telescope to Hunt Earth-Like Planets

Astronomers propose a rectangular space telescope with a 20×1 m mirror, able to directly image nearby Earth-like planets.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 September 2025 20:30 IST
Astronomers Propose Rectangular Telescope to Hunt Earth-Like Planets

Photo Credit: Leaf Swordy/Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Rectangular space telescope using DICER-inspired diffractive optics for exoplanet imaging

Highlights
  • Rectangular 20×1 m mirror offers sharper resolution
  • Compact, JWST-style folding mirror design
  • Could detect ~27 Earth-like planets in 3.5 years
Advertisement

Astronomers are exploring a space telescope with a long, narrow primary mirror instead of the usual round one. This high-aspect design (e.g. ~20 m by 1 m) has very high resolving power along its length, enough to separate a Sun–Earth pair at ~30 light-years in infrared light. A 2025 study shows this could allow direct imaging of nearby Earth-like exoplanets that current telescopes cannot see. The mirror can be folded compactly for launch using JWST-like mirror segments. By taking two images with the strip rotated 90°, the telescope can cover all possible planet–star orientations.

Design advantages of a rectangular mirror

According to a paper describing the new telescope concept, published in the journal Frontiers in Astronomy and Space Sciences, rectangular mirror concentrates its area in one direction, yielding much finer resolution along its length. For example, at 1 µm a 20×1 m mirror provides ~0.1″ resolution along its long axis, whereas a circular mirror of the same area would blur planets together.

Two pointings (rotating the strip 90°) cover all orbital angles. The 20×1 m strip has only ~20 m² area (vs. JWST's 25 m²). It folds compactly (two 10 m halves) to fit current rockets, and uses JWST-style mirror segments and mid-IR detectors, so no exotic technology is needed.

Searching for Earth-like planets

Directly imaging Earth-like planets requires enormous resolution and starlight suppression. The rectangular telescope can resolve planets much closer to their stars than a conventional mirror of the same size. In simulations, a 20×1 m infrared telescope could detect about 11 Earth-size habitable planets (measuring atmospheric ozone) in 1 year and ~27 in 3.5 years.

That meets NASA's goal of ~25 habitable worlds and implies finding roughly half of all Earth-like planets within ~30 light-years.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Exoplanets, NASA, Telescope, Space, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Bitcoin Nears $110,000 as Whale Moves and ETF Flows Shape Market
Lenovo Legion Go 2's Price Tipped Ahead of Reveal, Could Be Costlier Than ROG Xbox Ally X

Related Stories

Astronomers Propose Rectangular Telescope to Hunt Earth-Like Planets
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Deals on Smartphones, Laptops Teased
  2. Realme 15T With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Debuts in India: See Price
  3. Motorola Razr 60, Buds Loop With Swarovski Crystals Debut in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Astronomers Propose Rectangular Telescope to Hunt Earth-Like Planets
  2. Microsoft Testing Native Clipboard Sync Feature to Share Text Between Windows PCs, Android Devices
  3. Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless 80th Anniversary Edition Launched in India With Up to 60 Hour Battery Life
  4. Call of Duty Film Adaption Said to Be a 'Priority' at Paramount, Negotiations on to Acquire Rights
  5. Cannibal Solar Storm May Trigger Auroras as Powerful Geomagnetic Storm to Hit Earth Soon
  6. Apple's iPhone 8 Plus Listed as Vintage Product Ahead of iPhone 17 Launch, 11-Inch MacBook Air Now Obsolete
  7. Hidden Reason Behind Portugal’s Deadly Earthquakes Finally Explained
  8. YouTube Reportedly Cracks Down on Premium Family Plan Sharing With Location-Based Checks
  9. Redmi 15 5G, Redmi 14 Pro 5G Series Prices Dropped During Diwali With Xiaomi Sale
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Deals and Discounts on Samsung Phones, Laptops, and More Teased
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »