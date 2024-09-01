Technology News
English Edition

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 Mission Adjusts Crew Ahead of September Launch

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 mission now includes Nick Hague and Aleksandr Gorbunov. Zena Cardman and Stephanie Wilson will be reassigned.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 September 2024 14:46 IST
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 Mission Adjusts Crew Ahead of September Launch

Photo Credit: NASA

Portraits of NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov.

Highlights
  • Nick Hague and Aleksandr Gorbunov to launch on SpaceX Crew-9
  • Zena Cardman and Stephanie Wilson reassigned to future missions
  • Hague’s third spaceflight; Gorbunov's first mission to ISS
Advertisement

NASA has announced that astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov will be launching on the SpaceX Crew-9 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) no earlier than Tuesday, September 24, 2024. This update comes after changes to the mission's crew composition. Originally, NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Stephanie Wilson were also part of the Crew-9 team, but they are now eligible for reassignment to future missions.

Updated Crew and Mission Adjustments

The upcoming SpaceX Crew-9 mission will now be flown with a two-person crew aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. Nick Hague will serve as the mission commander, while Aleksandr Gorbunov will take on the role of mission specialist. This adjustment follows NASA's decision to return the agency's Boeing Crew Flight Test uncrewed, resulting in two vacant seats on Crew-9. NASA's decision was made by Joe Acaba, Chief Astronaut at NASA's Johnson Space Center, who needed to ensure a balanced crew with essential experience and integration for the mission.

Joe Acaba explained that the decision to reduce the crew size was challenging. The crew had trained as a team of four, and adjusting to a smaller crew presented its own set of difficulties. Despite this, Acaba expressed confidence in the crew's capabilities, noting that Zena Cardman and Stephanie Wilson would continue to support their colleagues in preparation for the mission. Both Cardman and Wilson remain committed to the mission's success and look forward to participating in future spaceflights.

Crew Profiles and Upcoming Mission

Nick Hague is set to undertake his third spaceflight. His previous missions include a challenging launch in October 2018, which involved an emergency landing following a rocket failure, and a subsequent successful mission in March 2019. During his time on the ISS, Hague conducted three spacewalks focused on upgrading the space station's power systems and installing a docking adapter for commercial spacecraft. Hague, an active-duty Colonel in the U.S. Space Force, will be returning to NASA after contributing to the Boeing Starliner Programme.

Aleksandr Gorbunov will be embarking on his first space mission. Gorbunov, a native of Zheleznogorsk, Russia, has a background in spacecraft engineering and aircraft maintenance from his studies at the Moscow Aviation Institute and his work with Rocket Space Corp. Energia. His experience includes supporting cargo spacecraft launches from the Baikonur Cosmodrome before his selection as a cosmonaut in 2018.

Once in space, Hague and Gorbunov will join Expedition 72 aboard the ISS. They will work alongside Butch Wilmore, Suni Williams, NASA astronaut Don Pettit, and Roscosmos cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner. Their mission will focus on scientific research and maintenance as the ISS continues its 24-year history of continuous human habitation.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: NASA, SpaceX, Crew-9, International Space Station, Nick Hague, Aleksandr Gorbunov, space missions, Roscosmos
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Here's How AI is Helping Astronomers to Understand Universe's Fundamental Parameters
Xiaomi 14T, Xiaomi 14T Pro Pricing and Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Debut

Related Stories

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 Mission Adjusts Crew Ahead of September Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13 Might Launch in China as Early as October, Tipster Claims
  2. Xiaomi 14T, Xiaomi 14T Pro Pricing and Key Specifications Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 Mission Adjusts Crew Ahead of September Launch
  2. Here's How AI is Helping Astronomers to Understand Universe's Fundamental Parameters
  3. Woolly Mammoth Comeback? Science Might Revive Extinct Species by 2028
  4. Xiaomi 14T, Xiaomi 14T Pro Pricing and Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Debut
  5. Amazon Turns to Anthropic's Claude for Alexa AI Revamp
  6. OnePlus 13 Launch Timeline Leaked; Might Arrive in China as Early as October
  7. NCLT Approves Merger of Viacom 18, Star India After CCI Nod
  8. TN Government to Set Up Tamil Nadu AI Labs in Chennai; Partners With Google to Explore AI Initiatives
  9. Redmi 14C With 6.88-Inch LCD Screen, MediaTek Helio G81 Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Brazil Telecom Regulator Moves to Block Access to Elon Musk's X After Court Order
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »