NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams Retires After 27 Years of Space Service

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams will retire on December 27, 2025, after a 27-year career. She flew three missions, logged 608 days in space, led the ISS twice, and set records for spacewalks, leaving a lasting legacy for Artemis-era exploration.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 January 2026 21:41 IST
NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams Retires After 27 Years of Space Service

Photo Credit: NASA/Kim Shiflett

Veteran NASA astronaut Sunita “Suni” Williams will retire in December 2025, after 27 years.

Highlights
  • Sunita Williams logged 608 days in space, second-most at NASA
  • She holds the record for most spacewalk hours by a woman
  • Her leadership shaped ISS operations and Artemis planning
In a press release, NASA has confirmed that after a span of 27 years in space exploration, astronaut Sunita “Suni” Williams will be retiring as of Dec. 27, 2025. During her career, the astrophysicist flew to space three times to visit the International Space Station and established multiple records, logging a record-breaking 608 days in space—the second-longest tenure among NASA astronauts. NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman describes her as a “trailblazer” in space exploration and believes that her efforts will pave the way for missions to the moon and even Mars through the Artemis missions.

Record-Setting Missions

According to NASA, over the course of her career, Williams completed three space missions and set numerous spaceflight records. She spent 608 days in space – the second-longest total of any NASA astronaut – and conducted nine spacewalks totalling 62 hours, the most by any woman. Williams first flew in 2006 on space shuttle Discovery and later served as commander of the ISS during Expedition 33, leading maintenance spacewalks to repair station systems. She was also the first to run a marathon in orbit. Most recently, in 2024–25 Williams flew on Boeing's Starliner and again commanded the ISS (Expedition 72).

Leadership and Legacy

NASA officials highlighted Williams's leadership and influence. Johnson Space Centre Director Vanessa Wyche described her as a “pioneering leader” whose contributions will inspire future explorers. Williams held key roles on the ground – from leading underwater NEEMO (NASA Extreme Environments Mission Operations) training to managing crew operations in Russia and developing a helicopter training program for lunar missions. NASA noted that Williams's career helped pave the way for commercial crew missions and the Artemis program. She leaves NASA with a legacy that mission planners say will benefit future space exploration.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Sunita Williams, NASA, ISS, Spacewalks, Human spaceflight, Women in Space, ISS commanders
