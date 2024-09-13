Technology News
NASA Shares Red Spider Nebula Photos, Showcasing Fiery Colours and Massive Shockwaves

NASA's stunning Red Spider Nebula images reveal fiery colours and spider-like arcs that leave viewers mesmerised.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 September 2024 17:09 IST
NASA Shares Red Spider Nebula Photos, Showcasing Fiery Colours and Massive Shockwaves

Photo Credit: ESA/NASA/Garrelt Mellema (Leiden University, the Netherlands

NASA shares breathtaking photos of the Red Spider Nebula

Highlights
  • NASA's Red Spider Nebula wows with fiery red hues and hot gas waves
  • Red Spider Nebula’s shockwaves resemble black widow spider legs
  • NASA photos of the Red Spider Nebula amaze space lovers worldwide
NASA has once again captivated the internet by releasing stunning photos of the Red Spider Nebula, a remarkable celestial object located 3,000 light-years away in the constellation of Sagittarius. The fiery red nebula has captured the imagination of space enthusiasts and social media users alike with its vivid colours and distinctive spider-like shape.

A Closer Look at the Red Spider Nebula

This extraordinary nebula is home to one of the hottest stars in the universe. The intense heat generated by the star causes the surrounding gas to form gigantic shockwaves, stretching up to 62 billion miles (100 billion kilometres) in height. These arcs of gas give the nebula its unique spider-leg appearance, while the bright pink core resembles the hourglass figure of a black widow spider. Set against a backdrop of twinkling stars, the nebula presents a magnificent and eerie visual spectacle.

NASA's description of the Red Spider Nebula highlights its intriguing characteristics, with the orange waves of hot gas adding to its dramatic presentation. The gas, heated by the central star, radiates across space, creating patterns that are both striking and ethereal.

The Internet's Fascination with the Nebula

Since NASA shared the images, social media has been buzzing with excitement. The post has amassed nearly six lakh likes, with thousands of users sharing their admiration. Many comments reflected awe at the nebula's appearance, with one user noting that it looked like a "baby dragon," while others described it as "breathtaking" and "amazing." Some users even wondered what the nebula would look like up close, sparking discussions about the mysteries of space.

Comments

Gadgets 360 Staff
