Eva Husson's Playdate OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Playdate is a dark suburban mystery streaming on Prime Video from November 12, 2025.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 October 2025 21:30 IST
Eva Husson’s Playdate OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Playdate, a mystery drama by Eva Husson, streams on Prime Video Nov 12

Highlights
  • Playdate streaming on Prime Video from November 12, 2025
  • Directed by Eva Husson, starring Jenna Coleman and Matthew Goode
  • A gripping suburban mystery of secrets, chaos, and emotion
Playdate is a mystery wherein drama evolves in the dark with suburban life. It has many hidden secrets in it with lots of twists. Directed by Eva Husson, this story includes an unexpected turn when a child's playdate goes wrong. Tension runs high when shocking truths and emotional conflicts come to light. There is a test of relationship and belief, together with suspense, vulnerability of humans and emotions. Playdate provides an alluring narrative which engages the audience, and it can keep guessing till the climax.

When and Where to Watch Playdate

The viewers can watch Playdate online on the OTT, Prime Video, from November 12, 2025. Those who have a paid subscription to it can watch it.

Trailer and Plot of Playdate

Playdate gives a glimpse of the tension when a playdate of child goes wrong. There is a dad named Brian who stays at home as he has just been fired from his job and takes up the deniable role of a father. He takes up an invitation from Jeff, who is a fellow like him and stays at home with his child. This starts as an ordinary afternoon and turns into chaos later on. Both dads have to evolve from their role as protectors now and juggle through minivans, explosions and playgrounds.

Cast and Crew of Playdate

The story stars Jenna Coleman, Matthew Goode, Adeel Akhtar, Holliday Grainger, Ji Sturgeon, Madeleine Power and others. The director is Eva Husson, whereas Catherine Moulton is the writer. Producers of the show are Chris Carey, Willow Grylls, and Elaine Pyke under New Pictures. Music is given by Stuart Earl, and cinematography is by Annika Summerson.

Reception of Playdate

It has blended views by critics and viewers, with no IMDb rating as of now; however, the anticipation of the movie is high.

 

Further reading: Playdate, mystery, mystery drama, Prime Video, IMDb

Further reading: Playdate, mystery, mystery drama, Prime Video, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Eva Husson’s Playdate OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

