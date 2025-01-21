Technology News
English Edition

Facebook, X and YouTube to Do More Against Online Hate Speech, EU Says

The EU's DSA requires tech companies to do more to combat illegal and harmful content on their platforms.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 January 2025 16:19 IST
Facebook, X and YouTube to Do More Against Online Hate Speech, EU Says

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Maximalfocus

The firms will present country-level data broken down by the internal classification of hate speech

Highlights
  • EU has been tightening oversight on Big Tech firms
  • EU has updated code of conduct as part of its tech rules
  • EU requires tech companies to do more to combat harmful content
Advertisement

Meta's Facebook, Elon Musk's X, Google's YouTube and other tech companies have agreed to do more to tackle online hate speech under an updated code of conduct that will now be integrated into EU tech rules, the European Commission said on Monday.

Other signatories to the voluntary code set up in May 2016 are Dailymotion, Instagram, Jeuxvideo.com, LinkedIn, Microsoft hosted consumer services, Snapchat, Rakuten Viber, TikTok, and Twitch.

"In Europe there is no place for illegal hate, either offline or online. I welcome the stakeholders' commitment to a strengthened Code of conduct under the Digital Services Act (DSA)," EU tech commissioner Henna Virkkunen said in a statement.

The DSA requires tech companies to do more to combat illegal and harmful content on their platforms. Compliance with the updated code could impact regulators' enforcement of the Act, EU officials said.

Under the revised code, the companies pledged to allow not-for-profit or public entities with expertise on illegal hate speech to monitor how they review hate speech notices, and to assess at least two thirds of these notices received from them within 24 hours.

The companies will also take measures, such as the use automatic detection tools to reduce hate speech on their platforms, and provide information on the role of recommendation systems and the organic and algorithmic reach of illegal content prior to its removal.

They will present country-level data broken down by the internal classification of hate speech such as race, ethnicity, religion, gender identity or sexual orientation.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Meta, Facebook, Elon Musk, X, Google, YouTube
Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro Fold Will Reportedly Have Bear-Themed Codenames

Related Stories

Facebook, X and YouTube to Do More Against Online Hate Speech, EU Says
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Neo 10R Could Be Launched in India Soon With These Specifications
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's Top Variant May Be Limited to Asian Markets
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series AI Features Leaked Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked
  4. Samsung's Tri-Fold Production Details Leak: Here's When It May Be Launched
  5. Apple's Next iPad Air Lineup Will Likely Pack This Chipset
  6. US President Donald Trump Revokes Executive Order on Addressing AI Risks
  7. iPhone SE 4 Leaked Render Suggests It Will Feature a Dynamic Island
#Latest Stories
  1. Here’s How Astronauts Maintain Health in Space
  2. Facebook, X and YouTube to Do More Against Online Hate Speech, EU Says
  3. Massive Water Reservoir Discovered Beneath Oregon Cascades, Twice the Size of Lake Mead
  4. Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro Fold Will Reportedly Have Bear-Themed Codenames
  5. Oppo Find N5 Confirmed to Debut With 50W Wireless Charging Support, IPX9 Rating
  6. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Global Launch Teased; EMVCo Certification Confirms NFC Connectivity
  7. Hubble’s Detailed Andromeda Galaxy Mosaic Sheds Light on Its Past and Evolution
  8. US President Donald Trump Revokes Executive Order on Addressing AI Risks
  9. Samsung's Project Moohan XR Headset to Debut at Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Report
  10. Government Says Satellite Spectrum Policy Can Attract Many Companies After Elon Musk-Mukesh Ambani Tussle
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »