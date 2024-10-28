Technology News
English Edition

New Tardigrade Species Hypsibius henanensis Reveals Unique Radiation Survival Mechanisms

Hypsibius henanensis, a new tardigrade species, reveals key adaptations to survive extreme radiation exposure.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 October 2024 15:42 IST
New Tardigrade Species Hypsibius henanensis Reveals Unique Radiation Survival Mechanisms

Photo Credit: Wikimedia

Chinese biologists have discovered how a newly found tardigrade species, Hypsibius henanensis.

Highlights
  • Hypsibius henanensis found in China shows unique radiation resistance
  • DNA repair protein TRID1 and antioxidants key to survival
  • Study may inspire future radiation and DNA repair advances
Advertisement

A team of Chinese biologists has discovered how a new tardigrade species, Hypsibius henanensis, that can survive extreme radiation exposure. The research highlights the unique mechanisms within this recently identified tardigrade from Henan Province. Known for their resilience in extreme conditions, tardigrades are able to endure environments that would prove fatal for most other organisms—even the harsh vacuum of space.

For this study, researchers examined H. henanensis over six years to understand its unique radiation resistance. After sequencing its genome, they identified 14,701 genes, with nearly 30 percent specific to tardigrades. To investigate its response to radiation, they exposed its DNA to varying doses of gamma radiation, from low to high levels.

Key Factors in Radiation Resistance

The researchers found that approximately 2,801 of H. henanensis's genes are involved in DNA repair. They identified three main factors contributing to this tardigrade's ability to survive high radiation:

Gamma radiation damages DNA by knocking out electrons from their atoms, ionising the DNA and sometimes causing strand breaks. H. henanensis is able to efficiently repair such damage using a protein called TRID1, which is unique to tardigrades. This rapid repair mechanism prevents lasting damage and promotes cell survival.

Activation of Mitochondrial Proteins for Enhanced DNA Repair

During radiation exposure, a particular gene in H. henanensis switches on. This triggers the production of two proteins that normally help synthesise ATP in the mitochondria. In tardigrades, these proteins also appear essential for DNA repair, supporting the cells against radiation-induced damage.

The tardigrade produces numerous antioxidant proteins that neutralise free radicals—unstable molecules created by radiation that can further harm cells. By producing these antioxidants, H. henanensis minimises potential cellular damage.

The study's findings expand our understanding of molecular resilience and could inform future advancements in radiation protection and DNA repair therapies.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Hypsibius henanensis, tardigrades, radiation resistance, DNA repai, antioxidants, biochemistry, molecular biology, extremophiles
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Apple Confirms Early Access to Image Playground, Other Apple Intelligence Features Rolling Out in ‘Coming Weeks’
iPhone SE 4 Tipped to Arrive With 6.06-inch LTPS OLED Screen, 3,279mAh Battery and Apple's In-House Modem
New Tardigrade Species Hypsibius henanensis Reveals Unique Radiation Survival Mechanisms
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone SE 4 Tipped to Arrive With A18 Chip, In-House Apple Modem and More
  2. Itel S25 Ultra Hands-On Images, Price, Key Features Leaked
  3. OnePlus 13 Battery Capacity and Charging Details Revealed
  4. Xiaomi 15 Pro Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch Tomorrow
  5. iQOO 13 Teased to Have 7.99mm Slim Body; Confirmed to See Price Hike
  6. Apple Says It Will Roll Out Early Access to Image Playground Soon
  7. Why Apple Has Been Blocked From Selling iPhone 16 Models in Indonesia
  8. Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design's Durability Test Shows a Vital Flaw
  9. Google Might Be Working on an AI Tool That Can Control Your Web Browser
  10. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Could Add Up to 4 Million New Game Pass Members
#Latest Stories
  1. Government Issues Advisory to Curb Hoax Bomb Threats on Social Media
  2. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on Game Pass Could Add Up to 4 Million New Subscribers to Service, Analysts Say
  3. iQOO 13 Teased to Measure 7.99mm in Thickness; Confirmed to See Price Hike
  4. Tata Tiago EV Surpasses Milestone of 50,000 Units Delivery Since Launch
  5. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Meets Meta's Chief AI Scientist to Discuss Opportunities in Artificial Intelligence
  6. Itel S25 Ultra Hands-On Images Surface Online; Price, Key Features Tipped
  7. New Tardigrade Species Hypsibius henanensis Reveals Unique Radiation Survival Mechanisms
  8. TSMC Said to Suspend Shipments to China Firm After Chip Found on Huawei AI Processor
  9. Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Might Soon Launch in Europe, Pricing Revealed
  10. Meta NotebookLlama AI Podcast Generator Released as ‘Open Source Tool' to Take on Google's NotebookLM
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »