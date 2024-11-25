Archaeologists from Johns Hopkins University have unearthed what is believed to be the earliest example of alphabetic writing during an excavation in Syria. The inscriptions were found on small, clay cylinders within a tomb at Tell Umm-el Marra, an ancient urban centre in western Syria. The writing has been dated to approximately 2400 BCE, pushing back the origins of alphabetic systems by 500 years. This discovery raises new questions about the evolution of written communication and its impact on early societies.

Discovery Details and Artefacts

The clay cylinders, found in a tomb alongside pottery, jewellery, and weapons, are thought to have served as labels or identifiers. Dr Glenn Schwartz, a professor of archaeology at Johns Hopkins University, who led the 16-year excavation, noted that the perforated cylinders might have been attached to objects or vessels to convey information. Without the means to decipher the symbols, the exact purpose remains speculative.

The discovery was made in one of the best-preserved tombs at the site, which also contained six skeletons and an array of Early Bronze Age artefacts. Carbon-14 dating techniques confirmed the age of the tomb and its contents.

Impact on Understanding of Alphabet Origins

Previously, it was widely believed that the alphabet was first developed around 1900 BCE in Egypt. However, these new findings suggest that alphabetic systems may have originated earlier and in a different region. According to Dr Schwartz, this evidence challenges long-held assumptions about how and where alphabets emerged, indicating that societies in Syria were experimenting with innovative communication technologies earlier than previously understood.

Details of the findings will be presented by Dr Schwartz at the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Overseas Research, offering further insights into the role of alphabetic writing in the development of early urban civilisations.